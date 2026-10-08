Senior Travel Consultant (Amadeus) | English
Posted on October 8, 2026
Utrecht
English
Posted on October 8, 2026
About this role
As a Travel Consultant, you arrange and manage travel for crews and employees working in the energy, marine and offshore industries. You book flights, hotels and transfers in Amadeus, handle changes, rebookings and cancellations, and make sure travelers reach their destination on time, even when plans change at the last minute due to weather, delays or other disruptions. You handle requests by phone, email and chat, and you work in a fast-paced environment where quick thinking and accuracy matter.
Working conditions:
Working conditions:
- Monday to Friday, with rotating shifts between 08:00 and 19:00 (no evenings, weekends or holidays)
- Minimum 32 hours per week
- Remote work, with an office visit in Utrecht twice a month
Requirements
This is what we're looking for
Please note: experience in tourism, leisure travel, hotels or event planning without Amadeus is not sufficient for this role
- Recent, hands-on experience working in Amadeus GDS. This is a must. Your Amadeus knowledge will be tested during the interview.
- Several years of experience as a travel consultant, booking flights and handling ticket changes, reissues and refunds
- Experience with crew, marine or offshore travel is a big plus
- Ability to stay calm, work accurately, and solve problems quickly under pressure
- Excellent spoken and written English
- German or French is a plus
Please note: experience in tourism, leisure travel, hotels or event planning without Amadeus is not sufficient for this role
Salary
€2750-€3800 per month
The company
Our client is a global business travel and meetings provider that combines innovative technology with human expertise to simplify travel, support confident decision-making, and help organizations navigate change. With a presence in over 170 countries and a strong focus on sustainability, it offers digital travel solutions, meetings and events management, and consulting services. Currently they are looking for multiple experienced Travel Agents that have experience in working with Amadeus.
Application Procedure
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