Senior Travel Consultant (Amadeus) | English

Monday to Friday, with rotating shifts between 08:00 and 19:00 (no evenings, weekends or holidays)

Minimum 32 hours per week

Remote work, with an office visit in Utrecht twice a month

As a, you arrange and manage travel for crews and employees working in the energy, marine and offshore industries. You book flights, hotels and transfers in Amadeus, handle changes, rebookings and cancellations, and make sure travelers reach their destination on time, even when plans change at the last minute due to weather, delays or other disruptions. You handle requests by phone, email and chat, and you work in a fast-paced environment where quick thinking and accuracy matter.