Senior ITAD Business Development Specialist | English

Identify and develop new business opportunities within ITAD, IT asset recovery, buy-back solutions, circular IT, refurbishment, and IT lifecycle services

Build and maintain long-term relationships with customers, brokers, and strategic partners

Develop and manage your own sales pipeline and follow up on opportunities from initial contact through to further commercial discussions

Understand customer requirements and identify opportunities where ITAD and IT lifecycle solutions can add value

Work closely with internal teams such as Services, Operations, Logistics, and Stock Management to develop suitable solutions

Prepare commercial proposals and work with internal stakeholders on pricing, feasibility, and delivery

Develop the company's international network of customers and partners

Monitor developments within the ITAD and circular IT market and identify new opportunities

Contribute ideas and initiatives to improve and professionalize the ITAD business

Keep your activities, contacts, and opportunities up to date in the CRM system

Take ownership of your opportunities and ensure clear communication and follow-up throughout the sales process

As a Senior ITAD Business Development Specialist, you will be responsible for identifying and developing new commercial opportunities within ITAD and the wider IT lifecycle. You will work with both customers and partners and play an important role in further growing the international ITAD business.Your responsibilities include:You will be joining a business that is still developing and growing. This means you will have plenty of room to take ownership, bring your own ideas, and help shape how the ITAD business develops internationally.