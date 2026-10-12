Senior ITAD Business Development Specialist | English
Posted on October 12, 2026
Nijmegen
English
Posted on October 12, 2026
About this role
As a Senior ITAD Business Development Specialist, you will be responsible for identifying and developing new commercial opportunities within ITAD and the wider IT lifecycle. You will work with both customers and partners and play an important role in further growing the international ITAD business.
Your responsibilities include:
You will be joining a business that is still developing and growing. This means you will have plenty of room to take ownership, bring your own ideas, and help shape how the ITAD business develops internationally.
Your responsibilities include:
- Identify and develop new business opportunities within ITAD, IT asset recovery, buy-back solutions, circular IT, refurbishment, and IT lifecycle services
- Build and maintain long-term relationships with customers, brokers, and strategic partners
- Develop and manage your own sales pipeline and follow up on opportunities from initial contact through to further commercial discussions
- Understand customer requirements and identify opportunities where ITAD and IT lifecycle solutions can add value
- Work closely with internal teams such as Services, Operations, Logistics, and Stock Management to develop suitable solutions
- Prepare commercial proposals and work with internal stakeholders on pricing, feasibility, and delivery
- Develop the company's international network of customers and partners
- Monitor developments within the ITAD and circular IT market and identify new opportunities
- Contribute ideas and initiatives to improve and professionalize the ITAD business
- Keep your activities, contacts, and opportunities up to date in the CRM system
- Take ownership of your opportunities and ensure clear communication and follow-up throughout the sales process
You will be joining a business that is still developing and growing. This means you will have plenty of room to take ownership, bring your own ideas, and help shape how the ITAD business develops internationally.
Requirements
- You have several years of experience in business development, sales, or a similar commercial role, with a strong background in ITAD, IT asset recovery, IT lifecycle services, or a closely related field
- You have a proven track record in developing new business and building long-term commercial relationships
- You have experience working with corporate and/or international customers
- You speak English at a professional level; additional languages are a plus
- You have strong commercial and negotiation skills
- You are comfortable identifying opportunities and turning them into concrete business
- You are proactive, entrepreneurial, and comfortable taking ownership
- You communicate easily with both customers and internal stakeholders
- You are structured in your way of working and understand the importance of good follow-up
- You enjoy working in an international and dynamic environment
- You have a genuine interest in IT, sustainability, circular IT, and the IT asset lifecycle
The company
Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries and have offices in 4 countries. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, you're in the right place
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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