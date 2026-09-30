Sales Support Specialist | English | Nijmegen
Posted on September 30, 2026
Nijmegen
English
Posted on September 30, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international leader in global IT field. They are looking for a self-motivated, proactive go getter to work as their Sales Support Specialist. You will become a pivotal part of a very vibrant and successful international team.
The Sales Accelerator ensures smooth and efficient day-to-day operations by offering administrative and organizational support. The Sales Support Specialist is responsible for aligning the daily operations internally across departments and handling customer contact when needed. Every day will be different but some of your daily tasks will include:
- You build strong, trust‑based relationships with customers and deliver excellent service at every step.
- You manage contracts, sales orders, and customer agreements with accuracy and ownership.
- You coordinate international customer projects, keeping stakeholders aligned and ensuring smooth pricing, logistics, and delivery processes.
- You maintain clean, up‑to‑date customer data and onboarding details across internal systems and the Global IT Portal.
- You create proposals, support the sales process end‑to‑end, and contribute directly to achieving sales goals.
- You collaborate across teams, share knowledge, and help improve how sales operations run.
- You have a bachelor's degree in a related field
- You have 2 to 4 years of experience as part of a sales or customer service team
- You write and speak English fluently. Other languages are always a plus
- You are proactive (toward clients and your colleagues) to provide help when and where needed
- You are business and solutions-minded
- You are detail-oriented and strive to do things right
- You have solid planning and organizational skills
- You feel comfortable within a fast-moving international environment
- A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance
- A permanent contract from the start
- An attractive pension plan: the premium percentage for the pension plan is 15%, and the employee/employer split is 50/50
- International feel in a multicultural team across several countries
- An exciting workplace that includes, among other perks, a company gym, a free weekly group professional trainer on site, and an attractive company lunch plan
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