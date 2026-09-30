Sales Support Specialist | English | Nijmegen

Our client is an international leader in global IT field. They are looking for a self-motivated, proactive go getter to work as their Sales Support Specialist. You will become a pivotal part of a very vibrant and successful international team.





The Sales Accelerator ensures smooth and efficient day-to-day operations by offering administrative and organizational support. The Sales Support Specialist is responsible for aligning the daily operations internally across departments and handling customer contact when needed. Every day will be different but some of your daily tasks will include:



You build strong, trust‑based relationships with customers and deliver excellent service at every step.



You manage contracts, sales orders, and customer agreements with accuracy and ownership.



You coordinate international customer projects, keeping stakeholders aligned and ensuring smooth pricing, logistics, and delivery processes.



You maintain clean, up‑to‑date customer data and onboarding details across internal systems and the Global IT Portal.



You create proposals, support the sales process end‑to‑end, and contribute directly to achieving sales goals.



You collaborate across teams, share knowledge, and help improve how sales operations run.





You have a bachelor's degree in a related field



You have 2 to 4 years of experience as part of a sales or customer service team



You write and speak English fluently. Other languages are always a plus



You are proactive (toward clients and your colleagues) to provide help when and where needed



You are business and solutions-minded



You are detail-oriented and strive to do things right



You have solid planning and organizational skills



You feel comfortable within a fast-moving international environment

