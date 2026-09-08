Step into luxury retail leadership as Deputy Boutique Manager in Amsterdam. Join a prestigious international fashion house where exceptional service, strong commercial performance and team development come together. Lead by example on the shop floor, build lasting client relationships and help elevate both the boutique experience and your team.

Deadline for applications are Thursday 10th of September.

Over het bedrijf

Our client is an international organisation operating within the premium retail segment. The company is known for its strong focus on quality, service and delivering a highly personal customer experience.

Building long-term client relationships is central to the organisation. Employees work in a professional and international environment where customer focus, commercial awareness, presentation and attention to detail are highly valued.

The organisation offers a dynamic working environment with high quality standards and opportunities for personal and professional development within an international setting.

Salaris en aantal uur per week

Salary: to be discussed

40 hours per week

Start: As soon as possible

Over de functie

Deputy Boutique Manager – Amsterdam

Are you an experienced luxury retail manager who enjoys developing people and driving commercial results? For our client, an internationally renowned luxury fashion house, we are looking for a Deputy Boutique Manager in Amsterdam. You combine hands-on leadership with excellent client service and help create an exceptional boutique experience.

The organisation

Our client is a prestigious international luxury fashion house with a strong heritage and a distinctive position within the high-end fashion industry. Craftsmanship, quality and exceptional client service are central to the organisation.

You will work in their boutique in Amsterdam, where you become part of an international and professional retail environment. The team shares a strong passion for luxury, fashion and personalised service.

The role

As Deputy Boutique Manager, you work closely with the Boutique Manager and support the daily management of the boutique and sales team. You are highly visible on the shop floor and set the standard for service, commercial performance and professionalism.

You closely monitor sales results, client development and team performance. At the same time, you coach Sales Associates and help them strengthen their commercial and clienteling skills.

Your responsibilities include:

driving sales and monitoring KPIs, conversion rates and boutique targets;

attracting new clients and building long-term relationships with existing clientele;

coaching, training and developing Sales Associates in service and selling skills;

maintaining a strong presence on the shop floor and supporting the team during daily operations;

analysing sales performance and identifying opportunities to grow the business;

coordinating client activities, in-store events and relevant local events;

ensuring excellent service standards and an exceptional client experience.

You also support the operational and visual side of the boutique. This includes monitoring stock requirements and ensuring high merchandising standards.

In addition, you will:

monitor merchandise needs and support appropriate stock levels;

oversee window displays and in-store product presentations;

organise and contribute to store meetings, training and product knowledge sessions;

ensure company procedures regarding security, cash, merchandise and administration are followed;

help resolve operational issues that may affect service or productivity;

support opening and closing procedures and oversee boutique security;

take responsibility for additional boutique activities when required.

You report directly to the Boutique Manager.

What you bring

You understand what excellent service means within luxury retail and know how to translate this into strong team and commercial performance. You enjoy coaching others while remaining actively involved on the shop floor.

For this position, you bring:

at least 5 years of management experience within luxury retail;

proven experience managing and developing a retail sales team;

strong knowledge of the luxury market and its clientele;

a commercial mindset and confidence working with sales targets and KPIs;

strong communication, organisational and leadership skills;

the ability to set priorities in a fast-paced retail environment;

fluency in Dutch and English, with another language considered an advantage.

You are proactive, client-focused and comfortable taking ownership. Your affinity with fashion and luxury helps you understand both the organisation and its clientele.

What we offer

This is a full-time position of 40 hours per week, based in a luxury boutique in Amsterdam.

Our client offers:

a competitive salary;

travel compensation and a pension scheme;

structured opportunities for professional and personal development;

long-term career opportunities within an international luxury organisation;

access to a global mobility programme with worldwide opportunities;

an international working environment.



Interested in taking the next step in luxury retail management? Apply through Projob and we will be happy to tell you more about the organisation and the position.

Contact

Apply now, and be sure to do so before Friday the 18th of September. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.

Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.