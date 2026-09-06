Vacancy | Account Manager | French and Portuguese | Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

Are you experienced and passionate about building up and maintaining relationships with clients? Are you ready for the next challenging step in your career and do you speak both French and Portuguese on a business level? Then keep on reading, because we have a great long-term employment opportunity for you at a stable, international company that is very passionate about investing in its employees!

As an Account Manager you advise, recommend and sell products and services to the German accounts. The company offers you a direct contract, long-term employment, an interesting bonus scheme and attractive secondary benefits, such as a company internal gym.

More responsibilities of the role include: