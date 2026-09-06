Vacancy | Account Manager | German and English | Amsterdam

Vacancy | Account Manager | German and English | Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you experienced and passionate about building up and maintaining relationships with clients? Are you ready for the next challenging step in your career and do you speak German and English fluently? Then keep on reading, because we have a great long-term employment opportunity for you at a stable, international company that is very passionate about investing in its employees!

As an Account Manager you advise, recommend and sell products and services to the German accounts. The company offers you a direct contract, long-term employment, an interesting bonus scheme and attractive secondary benefits, such as a company internal gym.

More responsibilities of the role include:

  • Building up and maintaining relationships with your portfolio of clients (B2B);
  • Advising clients and providing specific product information;
  • Processing inquiries/orders and administering these correctly in the order entry program;
  • Coordinating and communicating with field sales; including extensive telephone contact;
  • Utilizing telephone sales and support skills to create interest and offer products and services to clients.

What do we offer you

We offer a full-time, fixed position with a direct contract in a stable and international company. You will get an extensive training to gather knowledge about the industry. The salary scale will vary in relation to experience and language skills up to maximum €2900,-, plus a very attractive bonus scheme! Furthermore, the company offers special secondary benefits, such as a company internal gym.

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Job Requirements

The requirements for this role are:

  • Fluency in German and English spoken and written;
  • +/- 3 years of commercial business to business work experience;
  • Strong mathematical and technical attitude (will be tested);
  • Excellent verbal & written communication skills, along with a pleasant & professional phone manner;
  • Must be detail oriented and possess excellent problem solving skills;
  • Must be able to handle multiple tasks using strong organizational skills;
  • Self-managed and a team player;
  • Occasional travel is required.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV's as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. For this particular role the combination of German and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is a solid international company in the Amsterdam area that really invests in its employees and offers you a long-term employment opportunity.

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