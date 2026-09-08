Sales Associate - Luxury Boutique

Do you have experience in luxury retail and a passion for exceptional service? For our client, an internationally renowned luxury fashion house, we are looking for a Sales Associate in Amsterdam. Build lasting client relationships, deliver a premium boutique experience and grow your career within the world of luxury fashion.

Deadline for applications are Thursday 10th of September.

Over het bedrijf

Our client is an international organisation operating within the premium retail segment. The company is known for its strong focus on quality, service and delivering a highly personal customer experience.

Building long-term client relationships is central to the organisation. Employees work in a professional and international environment where customer focus, commercial awareness, presentation and attention to detail are highly valued.

The organisation offers a dynamic working environment with high quality standards and opportunities for personal and professional development within an international setting.

Salaris en aantal uur per week

Salary: to be discussed

40 hours per week

Start: As soon as possible

Over de functie

The organisation

Our client is a prestigious international luxury fashion house with a strong heritage and a distinctive position within the high-end fashion industry. Craftsmanship, quality and exceptional client service are at the heart of the organisation.

You will work in one of their boutiques in Amsterdam, located at the P.C. Hooftstraat or Dam Square. You become part of an international retail environment where personal service, commercial performance and attention to detail are essential.

The role

As Sales Associate, you are one of the main points of contact for clients visiting the boutique. You take the time to understand their needs and create a personal and memorable shopping experience.

You build long-term client relationships while contributing to both individual and team sales targets. With your knowledge of the collection and genuine interest in luxury fashion, you advise clients in a professional and natural way.

Your responsibilities include:

welcoming clients and providing a personal and high-quality boutique experience;

building and maintaining strong relationships with new and existing clients;

identifying commercial opportunities and contributing to sales targets;

developing your product knowledge and sharing this confidently with clients;

maintaining high standards of visual merchandising and boutique presentation;

supporting stock administration and ensuring products are handled correctly;

working closely with colleagues to achieve team and boutique goals.

You take pride in representing the organisation professionally and maintaining the high standards expected within luxury retail.

What you bring

You enjoy working with people and know how to make every client feel welcome. Service comes naturally to you, but you are also commercially driven and motivated by results.

For this position, you bring:

at least 3 years of experience within luxury retail;

a genuine passion for luxury, fashion and personal client service;

a strong commercial mindset and motivation to achieve sales targets;

confidence using digital tools within a retail environment;

strong communication and relationship-building skills;

good organisational skills and attention to detail;

fluency in Dutch and English, with another language considered an advantage.

You are proactive, professional and enjoy being part of a team. You understand that luxury retail is about more than selling a product: it is about creating an experience clients want to return to.

What we offer

This is a full-time position of 40 hours per week in Amsterdam.

Our client offers:

a competitive salary and commission structure;

a flexible benefits package;

a contribution towards travel expenses;

extensive training and professional development;

international career and growth opportunities;

employee recognition initiatives.

Interested in developing your career within international luxury retail? Apply through Projob and we will be happy to tell you more about the organisation and the position.

Contact

Apply now, and be sure to do so before Friday the 18th of September. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.

Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.