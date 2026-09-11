German speaking Business Development Executive

Drive Business Development activities across the DACH & CEE region through targeted outreach, prospecting and relationship building.

Manage the full client lifecycle, delivering an outstanding Client Success experience from onboarding through to long-term account management.

Conduct product demonstrations and consult with clients on best practices to maximise engagement and platform usage.

Build and maintain strong relationships with decision-makers across DACH & CEE, identifying opportunities for expansion and growth.

Maintain accurate CRM records and collaborate with marketing and internal teams to support regional Business Development & Client Success initiatives.

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Economics or a related commercial discipline.

Fluent German and English skills are essential; an additional CEE language such as Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Bulgarian or Serbian would be highly advantageous.

Strong interest in Business Development, sales, account management or Client Success.

Confident communicator who enjoys speaking with clients, developing relationships and generating new opportunities.

Ambitious and proactive individual looking to build a long-term career managing a DACH & CEE territory.

A full-time position with significant ownership and responsibility from day one.

Comprehensive training and mentorship from experienced commercial professionals.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

International, collaborative and fast-paced working environment.

Regular team events, incentives and social activities.

Are you a German-speaking commercial professional who enjoys both winning new business and building long-term client relationships? We are working with a rapidly growing international technology business that operates a leading professional networking platform used by corporate and advisory firms across Europe. As part of its continued expansion, our client is seeking a Business Development & Client Success Executive to drive growth and engagement across the DACH & CEE region.This is a fantastic opportunity for someone looking to combine Business Development, Client Success, relationship management and regional ownership in a highly international environment. The successful Business Development & Client Success Executive will work closely with organisations throughout DACH & CEE, developing new business opportunities while ensuring existing clients achieve maximum value from the platform.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.