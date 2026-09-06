Vacancy | French, English | Account manager | Amsterdam area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For our international client in the Amsterdam area, we are looking for an inspiring Account Manager! This young company provides the best and most creative online solutions for small to medium businesses. In this role, you will be the first and main point of contact for the French customers. On the one hand, you are able to build up a profound relationship with your customers and on the other hand you collaborate closely with your colleagues from the creative departments. You speak (near-) native French and are up for a new challenge! This company is very flexible : even if you are available for a couple of months, we look forward to receiving your cv! As a French Account Manager you are responsible for:
- Pro-actively managing all client contact (questions, requests / inbound, outbound) with the French customers through mail and phone;
- Creating an excellent customer experience;
- Preparing a complete and correct brief for the creative teams and collaborating closely;
- Overseeing the full cycle program and ensuring timely delivery.
What do we offer you
We offer a long-term full-time or part-time employment opportunity. The salary ranges between €2100 - €2800, based on experience.
Job Requirements
The requirements for this position are:
- Native or near native level of French and English;
- Effective and efficient communication skills;
- Experience in account management, customer service or support;
- Interest in online solutions;
- Experience of CRM software is considered a plus;
- You are outgoing and approachable, with excellent customer service and enjoy working in a team environment;
- You are well-organized and professional : you can manage multiple projects at a time;
- You are available at least 32 hours/week.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is an international, fast-growing company. Their headquarters are located in Amsterdam; they have another 6 offices around the globe.