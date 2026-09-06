Vacancy | French, English | Account manager | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do

For our international client in the Amsterdam area, we are looking for an inspiring Account Manager! This young company provides the best and most creative online solutions for small to medium businesses. In this role, you will be the first and main point of contact for the French customers. On the one hand, you are able to build up a profound relationship with your customers and on the other hand you collaborate closely with your colleagues from the creative departments. You speak (near-) native French and are up for a new challenge! This company is very flexible : even if you are available for a couple of months, we look forward to receiving your cv! As a French Account Manager you are responsible for: