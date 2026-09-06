Vacancy | International Sales Consultant | Dutch, English | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do As an international Sales Consultant you are the public face of our Amsterdam team: you represent Unique Multilingual in the Amsterdam region and strive for the best possible results! In this position you build and maintain relationships with new and existing clients, you independently acquire new business on a daily basis to achieve your budget. You are a team player and a hard worker, willing to learn and develop yourself. We value personality and motivation over experience. If you are a natural sales person, go ahead and apply! We are looking forward to your best sales pitch! In this role you are responsible for: Contacting possible new clients on a daily basis to generate new business;

Searching vacancies within and outside our system to place our candidates;

Planning visits with existing and new contact persons;

Elaborating and negotiating new price agreements;

Signaling new leads by researching the market;

Sourcing and identifying the best candidates for the vacancies you receive;

Sharing information in an efficient and effective manner;

Administrative tasks e.g. registration of information in the database, follow-ups;

Supporting your recruiter-colleagues when necessary.

What do we offer you This is a long-term employment, where you will be offered the opportunity to develop yourself. You will receive a company car, phone and laptop. Salary is based on experience. Furthermore, we maintain an attractive bonus scheme. Personal development is really important: we have inhouse trainers and coaches that will help you reach your full potential! Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements For this position you need: Commercial affinity: you are driven by targets and incentives and you are a self-starter;

Client and customer focus;

Excellent organization and communication skills;

Good interpersonal and people skills;

Fluency in English and Dutch on a Business level both written and oral;

Additional foreign European language (French/German/Italian/Spanish) are considered a great asset;

Full time availability;

A valid EU driver’s license is required. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.