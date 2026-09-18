Business Development ITAD - English - Nijmegen

Our client is an international company specializing in centralized procurement and global standardization of IT infrastructure. To support the next phase of growth, they are looking for an entrepreneurial and commercially driven ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) Business Development Representative who wants to help expand and professionalize this business internationally.

Responsibilities:

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The ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) and Buy-Back-as-a-Service (BBaaS) capabilities are an important part of our client's long-term growth strategy. By combining hardware expertise, global services, and circular thinking, they help customers maximize value recovery whilst contributing to more sustainable IT environments.



You identify and develop opportunities related to IT lifecycle management, buyback solutions, circular IT, hardware brokerage, refurbishment, and sustainable asset recovery. You build long-term customer and partner relationships and help translate commercial opportunities into scalable and executable solutions together with Services, Operations, and Stock teams.



This is not a "standard sales role". Our client is looking for someone who enjoys helping shape and grow a business, sees opportunities, thinks internationally, and feels comfortable operating in a dynamic environment where not everything is set in stone yet. You will work closely with the ITAD team, Services organization, and international partner network to help bring our client's ITAD & BBaaS ambitions to the next level.



In between 4 and 8 years of experience



Experience in business development, IT lifecycle services, ITAD, brokerage, hardware sales, logistics, or a related commercial environment.



English on a professional level ; any other language is a plus.



Commercially strong and relationship driven.



Enjoy building something and taking ownership.



You feel comfortable in an international and fast-paced environment.



Communicate easily with both customers and internal stakeholders.



You are entrepreneurial, proactive, and solution minded.



You understand the importance of professionalism, structure, and follow-up.



Experience within ITAD, circular IT, or lifecycle services is a strong advantage.



You would like to work in an international company with people from all over the globe.



You bring positive energy to your team and to your clients.



What you get (or can get):