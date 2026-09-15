Interim Project Manager Design and Retail Marketing- Temporary-duplicate

Are you passionate about creating retail experiences that tell a story and make a real impact? We’re looking for a Commercial Marketeer who thrives in a dynamic, international and omni-channel environment. In this role, you’ll sit at the heart of the commercial planning process, connecting Retail, Online, Outlets, Wholesale and Travel to turn ideas into clear, market-ready activations.

You’ll work closely with local marketing teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, bringing structure to complexity and making sure plans come together smoothly and on time.

If you’re available as soon as possible and a commercially minded, proactive and a strong collaborator, with the ability to switch effortlessly between the bigger picture and the details, this could be a great opportunity to make a real impact within a growing global brand.

Your main tasks and responsibilities are to: