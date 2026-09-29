Running a Dutch B.V.? 8 must-know tax and accounting rules in the Netherlands

One of the most important principles to understand is that a B.V. is legally separate from its shareholders.

Here are eight important rules to keep in mind when running a Dutch B.V.

However, having a B.V. also comes with financial, tax and administrative responsibilities. Understanding these obligations from the beginning can help business owners avoid unexpected issues and maintain a clear picture of their company's financial position.

A Dutch private limited company, or B.V. (besloten vennootschap), is one of the most commonly used legal structures for businesses in the Netherlands. It can suit entrepreneurs, growing companies and international businesses looking to establish a Dutch presence.

In reality, a B.V. generally pays corporate income tax on its taxable profit, rather than its total turnover. Business expenses that qualify for deduction reduce the amount of profit subject to tax.

A common misconception is that corporate income tax is calculated on everything a company earns.

2. Dutch corporate income tax (VPB) is based on profit, not turnover

Maintaining a dedicated business bank account and properly recording transactions between you and your company helps create clear and reliable financial administration.

The company's income, expenses, assets and liabilities therefore need to be kept separate from your personal finances. Company funds should not simply be treated as personal money, even if you are the sole shareholder.

This means you generally cannot simply choose to take no salary and withdraw all profits in another form. Your salary should reflect an appropriate level for the work you perform and must be assessed against the applicable requirements.

If you own a substantial interest in your B.V. and also work for the company, the Dutch customary salary rules (Gebruikelijkloonregeling) may apply.

Understanding the difference between revenue, expenses and taxable profit is important when budgeting and planning for tax payments.

In 2026, corporate income tax in the Netherlands is 19 percent on taxable profits up to 200.000 euros and 25,8 percent on taxable profits above 200.000 euros.

For 2026, 58.000 euros is one of the reference amounts used under the customary salary rules, although the appropriate salary can be higher or, in certain circumstances, lower.

Therefore, it is important to consider director remuneration when setting up the company's payroll and financial planning.

4. Salary and dividends are not the same

Business owners in the Netherlands sometimes view salary and dividends simply as two different ways of taking money from their company. From a tax and legal perspective, however, they differ significantly.

Salary is compensation for work performed and is generally subject to wage and personal income taxation. A dividend is a distribution of company profits to shareholders and is subject to separate rules and taxation.

For shareholders with a substantial interest, generally at least 5 percent, dividend income is normally taxed in Box 2.

The appropriate balance between salary, retained profits and dividends should therefore be considered as part of the company's wider financial position.

5. VAT (Btw) requirements and cross-border EU rules

VAT, or btw, is separate from corporate income tax (Vennootschapsbelasting) and requires its own administration.

Depending on its activities, a B.V. may need to charge VAT on invoices, submit periodic VAT returns and maintain appropriate records.

International businesses need to be particularly careful. The correct VAT treatment can depend on where customers and suppliers are located, whether transactions involve goods or services and whether the customer is a business or private individual.

For some cross-border B2B transactions, VAT may be reverse-charged rather than charged as Dutch VAT.

6. Bookkeeping is an ongoing responsibility

Accurate bookkeeping is essential for every B.V. and should not be treated as something that is organised only at the end of the year.

Invoices, expenses, bank transactions and other supporting documentation should be properly recorded throughout the financial year.

Good bookkeeping makes tax filings and annual reporting easier, but its value goes further. Reliable financial information helps business owners understand profitability, monitor cash flow and make better-informed decisions.

As a business grows, the quality of its financial administration becomes increasingly important.

7. Your B.V. generally needs annual accounts

B.V.s in the Netherlands are generally required to prepare annual accounts and file the required financial information (Jaarrekening) with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (KVK).

Specific reporting and publication requirements depend partly on the company's size and circumstances.

Deadlines are important. Late filing can create unnecessary risks, particularly if a company later experiences financial difficulties.

Annual accounts should therefore be seen as part of the company's wider financial governance rather than simply another administrative requirement.

8. International activities can create additional obligations

Many Dutch B.V.s have an international element. A shareholder may live abroad, customers may be located across Europe or the company may form part of a wider international group.

Cross-border activities can introduce additional considerations involving VAT, corporate tax, payroll, transfer pricing and transactions between related companies.

For example, transactions between group companies should generally be on appropriate commercial terms and properly documented.

As international activities develop, businesses should regularly consider whether their existing tax and accounting processes remain appropriate.

Building a strong financial foundation in the Netherlands

Running a Dutch B.V. involves more than incorporating a company and submitting an annual tax return. Reliable bookkeeping, appropriate tax treatment, timely reporting and a clear understanding of how money moves between the company and its shareholders all contribute to a well-managed business.

Establishing these processes early can help reduce compliance risks while giving business owners better financial visibility as their company grows.