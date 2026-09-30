Decoding the Dutch workplace: 4 rules every expat needs to know

You arrive in the Netherlands qualified and confident, but in a Dutch office, the workplace signals you once relied on stop making sense. A colleague’s feedback might sound strikingly blunt, a manager may directiondefer decisions and meeting dynamics leave you utterly confused. Without you realising what is actually happening, behaviours that signalled professionalism in another cultural context, such as deference to hierarchy or careful diplomacy, can suddenly be interpreted very differently. None of this confusion makes your experience less valuable; you are simply encountering a different, largely unwritten set of workplace rules. Adapting to a different working culture does not mean abandoning what has worked for you or learning to better imitate your Dutch colleagues. Intercultural effectiveness is the ability to expand your range so that you can communicate effectively, build trust and pursue your ambitions in the Netherlands with confidence. It is about building the agility to read each workplace, adapt intentionally and make your unique perspective visible without compromising personal values.

Monika Matuszewska, a certified professional coach and founder of LaMatu, shares four practical tips to help you adjust to the Dutch working culture. 1. Master Dutch directness: Feedback vs. personal criticism Dutch workplaces are widely associated with directness. Feedback may be delivered plainly, and professionals may use language that is less soft than what people from other cultures typically use. A manager may tend to move quickly to what needs improvement without acknowledging the positive aspects of your work, and your colleagues may bluntly say during a team meeting that an idea “will not work here”. For professionals accustomed to more nuanced communication, this can feel dismissive or downright confrontational. However, the intention may simply be clarity and efficiency. The challenge here is to separate the message from how it was delivered and respond with curiosity rather than getting defensive.

Try asking result-oriented questions: What would make my proposal stronger? What specific concern needs to be addressed before we can move on? What outcome are we trying to achieve? Speaking to a certified professional coach can help you identify the communication style that will prove effective in your new environment. 2. Navigate flat hierarchies in the Dutch management style Dutch organisations often appear informal and egalitarian: status may be less visible, senior leaders can be approachable and everyday interactions may seem relaxed. Beneath this easy-going surface, however, expectations around active participation and initiative still shape how decisions are made and how work gets done. Contrary to what may seem, a flatter hierarchy is not necessarily easier to navigate. You need to figure out who formally makes decisions, who influences them behind the scenes, which stakeholders expect to be consulted and informed — without a formal organogram to help you decode the blurry lines. For people accustomed to clearer hierarchies with top-down decision-making or more explicit direction, this can require a conscious adjustment. You may need to propose the next step, raise an issue or respectfully disagree earlier than feels natural. Waiting for permission or an invitation to contribute can unintentionally make your expertise less visible.