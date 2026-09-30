Decoding the Dutch workplace: 4 rules every expat needs to know
You arrive in the Netherlands qualified and confident, but in a Dutch office, the workplace signals you once relied on stop making sense. A colleague’s feedback might sound strikingly blunt, a manager may directiondefer decisions and meeting dynamics leave you utterly confused.
Without you realising what is actually happening, behaviours that signalled professionalism in another cultural context, such as deference to hierarchy or careful diplomacy, can suddenly be interpreted very differently.
None of this confusion makes your experience less valuable; you are simply encountering a different, largely unwritten set of workplace rules.
Adapting to a different working culture does not mean abandoning what has worked for you or learning to better imitate your Dutch colleagues. Intercultural effectiveness is the ability to expand your range so that you can communicate effectively, build trust and pursue your ambitions in the Netherlands with confidence. It is about building the agility to read each workplace, adapt intentionally and make your unique perspective visible without compromising personal values.
Monika Matuszewska, a certified professional coach and founder of LaMatu, shares four practical tips to help you adjust to the Dutch working culture.
1. Master Dutch directness: Feedback vs. personal criticism
Dutch workplaces are widely associated with directness. Feedback may be delivered plainly, and professionals may use language that is less soft than what people from other cultures typically use. A manager may tend to move quickly to what needs improvement without acknowledging the positive aspects of your work, and your colleagues may bluntly say during a team meeting that an idea “will not work here”.
For professionals accustomed to more nuanced communication, this can feel dismissive or downright confrontational. However, the intention may simply be clarity and efficiency.
The challenge here is to separate the message from how it was delivered and respond with curiosity rather than getting defensive.
Try asking result-oriented questions: What would make my proposal stronger? What specific concern needs to be addressed before we can move on? What outcome are we trying to achieve? Speaking to a certified professional coach can help you identify the communication style that will prove effective in your new environment.
2. Navigate flat hierarchies in the Dutch management style
Dutch organisations often appear informal and egalitarian: status may be less visible, senior leaders can be approachable and everyday interactions may seem relaxed. Beneath this easy-going surface, however, expectations around active participation and initiative still shape how decisions are made and how work gets done.
Contrary to what may seem, a flatter hierarchy is not necessarily easier to navigate. You need to figure out who formally makes decisions, who influences them behind the scenes, which stakeholders expect to be consulted and informed — without a formal organogram to help you decode the blurry lines.
For people accustomed to clearer hierarchies with top-down decision-making or more explicit direction, this can require a conscious adjustment. You may need to propose the next step, raise an issue or respectfully disagree earlier than feels natural. Waiting for permission or an invitation to contribute can unintentionally make your expertise less visible.
Employees are often expected to publicly express their views and raise concerns, even when that means questioning a senior colleague’s proposal. Speaking up during meetings is usually interpreted as a positive sign of being engaged rather than insubordination.
This emphasis on active participation is often associated with the Dutch poldermodel: an approach based on consultation, negotiation and the search for broadly supported decisions. Having your say is part of the process, but so is listening to competing perspectives, debating and strategically working towards a solution others are willing to support.
3. Understand autonomy in the Dutch work environment
Dutch managers often give professionals significant independence. Although that freedom can be refreshing, it may also feel overwhelming when expectations remain implicit. If you are used to tighter oversight, the Dutch hands-off approach may feel quite stressful at first.
Autonomy comes with an implicit expectation of ownership: identifying what needs to be done, communicating progress across different layers of the organisation and signalling risks before problems arise.
Rather than waiting for detailed instructions, try clarifying the expected outcome and your mandate, including boundaries and decision-making power. Ask: What does success look like? Which decisions can I make independently? When would you like to receive an update? Who else needs to be consulted and informed?
In this context, autonomy does not mean working in isolation. It requires communicating proactively and keeping the right people aligned.
4. Consensus rewards early participation
Dutch decision-making often involves extensive consultation, with meetings used to gather perspectives and build support before action is taken. For professionals accustomed to more top-down environments, this process can feel slow and inefficient. They may even start doubting the competence and decision-making capacity of the management.
Yet the discussion is not simply a prelude to the decision, it is an important part of how the decision takes shape. A sharp question or timely observation can establish your presence and help the group consider the issue from your perspective.
If you wait until the end to voice your opinion, or raise reservations only afterwards, your contribution may become mosterd na de maaltijd (mustard after the meal), the Dutch expression for something offered too late to be useful. By then, consensus may already have formed and the opportunity to influence the outcome may have passed.
From cultural confusion to professional confidence
When capable internationals struggle in an unfamiliar workplace culture, imposter syndrome can take hold, making them question their seniority, language skills or leadership ability.
Before doubting their abilities, they can ask a more useful question: Is there a cultural cue I have not yet learned to read? How can I learn to adjust to this new context?
LaMatu helps international professionals turn cultural confusion into practical workplace confidence. Through bespoke coaching, clients can learn to decode difficult interactions, prepare for important conversations, strengthen their professional visibility and develop an approach that fits both Dutch working culture and their own values.
IamExpat Webinar “Navigating Dutch Working Culture with Confidence”
On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, from 7pm to 8pm, join the free webinar on “Navigating Dutch Working Culture with Confidence" by IamExpat and LaMatu.
The live session will explore direct communication and feedback, hierarchy and autonomy, meetings and decision-making, trust, and credibility. The webinar will cover how to gain credibility, establish trust and what Dutch employers value in international professionals. A recording will be sent to registered participants who won't be able to attend live, so make sure to sign up!