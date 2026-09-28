Would cutting Dutch unemployment benefits help job growth? CPB finds out

Plans by the Dutch cabinet to shorten the maximum duration of the unemployment benefit (WW) will do little to boost employment, according to a report by the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB). While the government claims the cut will encourage job seekers to find work faster, new calculations show the impact will be negligible.

Dutch cabinet's proposal to cut unemployment benefit duration

Under current proposals, the cabinet aims to reduce the maximum duration of the unemployment benefit from 24 to either 18 or 12 months. The government argues that shortening the payout window provides job seekers with a stronger financial incentive to re-enter the workforce quickly.

However, a new analysis by the CPB shows that reducing the limit to 18 months would increase structural employment by just 0,1 percent, which equals roughly 8.000 full-time jobs.

"We observe that such a shortening has a limited effect on employment growth," CPB sector head Jonneke Bolhaar told NU. "Such a measure does, however, impact people's income, as they receive benefits for a shorter period."