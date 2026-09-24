Office Manager/Executive Assistant
About this role
We are looking for an enthusiastic Office Manager/Executive Assistant to support our Amsterdam office. Your responsibilities will include:
- Managing all general office management activities.
- Supporting the Partners with a variety of tasks.
- Maintaining financial administration.
- Handling correspondence, complex calendar management, and telephone calls.
- Welcoming and assisting clients and candidates.
- Preparing and developing various reports, candidate profiles, and other documents.
- Organizing meetings with clients and candidates, as well as arranging meetings related to business development.
- Maintaining contact with all suppliers.
- Proactively identifying and implementing process improvements related to office operations.
What We Offer
- An enthusiastic and dynamic company with a strong commitment to quality in all its services. As Office Manager/Executive Assistant, you will be part of a motivated and close-knit team.
- An independent and varied Office Management/Executive Assistant role in which you can make full use of your abilities. In addition to the standard responsibilities, there is plenty of room for personal initiative and shaping the role.
- A position within a close-knit team in both an informal and professional working environment.
- Competitive employment conditions.
Company Culture
The Office Manager/Executive Assistant should share the same work ethic as our organization and its employees: customer- and results-oriented, reliable, professional, energetic, and proactive. The ideal candidate values high quality, acts with integrity, and has an open personality.
Requirements
What Are We Looking For?
For this Office Manager/Executive Assistant position in Amsterdam, we are looking for:
- A professional and personable Office Manager with a proactive attitude.
- A service-oriented and customer-focused approach.
- At least an HBO-level educational background and/or training as an Office Manager/Executive Assistant.
- At least five years of relevant (international) experience as an Office Manager, Management Assistant, or Executive Assistant, preferably in a consultancy environment (Advisory, Audit, Tax & Strategy), legal practice, or executive search.
- Excellent written and spoken English. Fluent written and spoken Dutch is preferred
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint).
- Availability for 32–40 hours per week, with full-time availability during holidays or absences of the other Office Manager/Executive Assistant. This is a job-share position with the current Office Manager/Executive Assistant.
Additional Information
The new Office Manager/Executive Assistant will live in the Amsterdam region, be flexible, and be accustomed to working in an informal yet professional environment. The position is permanent.
The company
Boyden Global Executive Search, www.boyden.nl, is a leading international executive search organization. With more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, Boyden Global Executive Search is one of the global leaders in the executive search sector.
Our firm applies the highest professional, ethical, and personal standards in serving our clients. Our primary goal is to provide exceptional professionalism and outstanding quality of service. We prioritize our clients’ success by attracting executives who contribute to the continued improvement of their organizations.