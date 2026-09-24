We are looking for an enthusiastic Office Manager/Executive Assistant to support our Amsterdam office. Your responsibilities will include:

Managing all general office management activities.

Supporting the Partners with a variety of tasks.

Maintaining financial administration.

Handling correspondence, complex calendar management, and telephone calls.

Welcoming and assisting clients and candidates.

Preparing and developing various reports, candidate profiles, and other documents.

Organizing meetings with clients and candidates, as well as arranging meetings related to business development.

Maintaining contact with all suppliers.

Proactively identifying and implementing process improvements related to office operations.

What We Offer

An enthusiastic and dynamic company with a strong commitment to quality in all its services. As Office Manager/Executive Assistant, you will be part of a motivated and close-knit team.

An independent and varied Office Management/Executive Assistant role in which you can make full use of your abilities. In addition to the standard responsibilities, there is plenty of room for personal initiative and shaping the role.

A position within a close-knit team in both an informal and professional working environment.

Competitive employment conditions.

Company Culture

The Office Manager/Executive Assistant should share the same work ethic as our organization and its employees: customer- and results-oriented, reliable, professional, energetic, and proactive. The ideal candidate values high quality, acts with integrity, and has an open personality.