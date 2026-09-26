Assembly Technician Maastricht-airport

Do you enjoy building machines and technical modules from start to finish?

Do you have experience in assembly, machine building or mechatronics, and do you enjoy working with your hands? Then this position at Xelvin could be a great fit for you.

As a Machine Builder / Assembly Technician, you will assemble complete machines, modules and technical assemblies based on technical drawings and work instructions. You work accurately, think practically and make sure every product is assembled and checked to a high standard.

What will you do?