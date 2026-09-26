Assembly Technician Maastricht-airport
Posted on September 26, 2026
Maastricht
Posted on September 26, 2026
About this role
Do you enjoy building machines and technical modules from start to finish?
Do you have experience in assembly, machine building or mechatronics, and do you enjoy working with your hands? Then this position at Xelvin could be a great fit for you.
As a Machine Builder / Assembly Technician, you will assemble complete machines, modules and technical assemblies based on technical drawings and work instructions. You work accurately, think practically and make sure every product is assembled and checked to a high standard.
What will you do?
- Assemble and build machines and technical modules
- Work from technical drawings and work instructions
- Install mechanical and, where required, electrical components
- Work with hand tools and measuring equipment
- Inspect and test your own work
- Identify and resolve deviations and technical issues
- Contribute ideas for improving the assembly process
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