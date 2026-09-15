Instrumentation & Control Technician Alkmaar
Posted on September 15, 2026
Alkmaar
Posted on September 15, 2026
About this role
Are you an experienced Instrumentation & Control Technician looking for a technical challenge where your expertise truly makes a difference? For a unique technical organization in the North Holland region, we are looking for a skilled professional who wants to take responsibility for maintaining, improving and ensuring the reliability of complex process installations. You will work in an environment where safety, technology and reliability are key. Using your expertise in instrumentation and control technology, you will help ensure that installations operate safely and efficiently while contributing to processes with significant societal impact. As an Instrumentation & Control Technician, you will be responsible for maintaining, testing, troubleshooting and modifying process instrumentation. You will work with a wide range of technical installations, giving you plenty of opportunity to apply and further develop your technical expertise. Your responsibilities will include: Maintaining and managing instrumentation and control systems; Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues; Carrying out modifications and technical improvements; Working with various types of instrumentation and measurement circuits; Collaborating with colleagues within a multidisciplinary technical team; Contributing to a safe, reliable and high-quality working environment; Participating in an on-call/standby service.
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