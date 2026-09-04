Production Employee 2-shifts

What exactly are you going to do

As a Technical Production Employee in a 2-shift system, you will contribute to the production of high-quality piping systems. These products may not be visible to the end user, but they are essential for a wide range of high-tech and industrial applications. You will work accurately according to technical drawings, work orders and technical specifications. Together with your colleagues, you will ensure that every product is assembled, tested and inspected to the highest standards. Your responsibilities will include:

Assembling components and stainless-steel hoses;

Reading and interpreting technical drawings;

Testing and inspecting finished products;

Working according to technical specifications and quality standards;

Performing orbital welding. No experience? No problem – you can learn this on the job;

Identifying deviations and contributing to high product quality;

Thinking along about improvements to the production process;

Learning to work at multiple workstations, allowing you to develop a broad range of technical skills.

No two days are exactly the same. You will continuously learn more about the production process and have the opportunity to develop into a true technical specialist.

Working in a 2-shift system with an early weekend. As a Technical Production Employee, you will work according to a clear 2-shift schedule:

Morning shift

Monday to Thursday: 06:00 – 15:00

Friday: 06:00 – 12:00

Afternoon/evening shift

Monday to Thursday: 14:45 – 23:45

Friday: 12:00 – 18:00

One of the biggest advantages of this schedule? You only work a short shift on Friday. In addition, your Friday breaks are fully paid. This means your weekend starts nice and early!