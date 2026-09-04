Production Employee 2-shifts
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Technical Production Employee in a 2-shift system, you will contribute to the production of high-quality piping systems. These products may not be visible to the end user, but they are essential for a wide range of high-tech and industrial applications. You will work accurately according to technical drawings, work orders and technical specifications. Together with your colleagues, you will ensure that every product is assembled, tested and inspected to the highest standards. Your responsibilities will include:
- Assembling components and stainless-steel hoses;
- Reading and interpreting technical drawings;
- Testing and inspecting finished products;
- Working according to technical specifications and quality standards;
- Performing orbital welding. No experience? No problem – you can learn this on the job;
- Identifying deviations and contributing to high product quality;
- Thinking along about improvements to the production process;
- Learning to work at multiple workstations, allowing you to develop a broad range of technical skills.
No two days are exactly the same. You will continuously learn more about the production process and have the opportunity to develop into a true technical specialist.
Working in a 2-shift system with an early weekend. As a Technical Production Employee, you will work according to a clear 2-shift schedule:
Morning shift
- Monday to Thursday: 06:00 – 15:00
- Friday: 06:00 – 12:00
Afternoon/evening shift
- Monday to Thursday: 14:45 – 23:45
- Friday: 12:00 – 18:00
One of the biggest advantages of this schedule? You only work a short shift on Friday. In addition, your Friday breaks are fully paid. This means your weekend starts nice and early!
What do we offer you
In addition to an interesting technical position, you will have plenty of opportunities to develop your skills and career. You can expect:
- 💶 Gross monthly salary between €2,800 and €3,500, depending on experience;
- 💶 13.3% shift allowance on top of your salary;
- 📈 Possibility of being offered a direct contract with the client after approximately 6 months;
- ⏰ A 38-hour working week;
- 🚗 €0.25 travel allowance per kilometre;
- 🏖 27 vacation days;
- 🏢 A good pension scheme in accordance with the Metalektro Collective Labour Agreement (CAO);
- 🎯 Opportunity to receive performance-based bonuses;
- 🎓 Specialist training and courses;
- 🤝 Personal guidance and support throughout your development;
- 🚀 Clear opportunities for career progression within the organisation;
- 👥 An informal working environment with short communication lines and supportive colleagues;
- 🔧 The opportunity to work with modern technologies and high-quality products.
Don't have all the technical knowledge yet? No problem. You will receive the opportunity to learn new skills and continue developing yourself.
Job Requirements
For this position, we are mainly looking for someone who is technically minded, precise and motivated. You don't need to know everything from day one. A good work ethic and willingness to learn are just as important as experience. As a Technical Production Employee, you:
- Have technical insight and an interest in technology or production;
- Are willing to work in a cleanroom environment;
- Can read technical drawings or are willing to learn;
- Preferably have 1–3 years of experience in a production environment;
- Work accurately and have an eye for quality;
- Are safety-conscious;
- Are open to training and professional development;
- Are willing to work in a 2-shift system.
Do you have experience as a production worker, assembly worker, mechanical assembler, technical production employee or operator? Then this position could be a great fit for you. You are also welcome to apply if you have a technical education and are looking to take your first step into a high-tech production environment.
About the company
You will join a leading high-tech manufacturer with a global presence. The company develops and produces high-quality piping systems for industries where precision, safety and reliability are essential.
You will work in a modern and clean production environment where craftsmanship and technology come together. The products you work on are used in complex industrial processes and high-tech applications around the world.
What makes this employer stand out? They invest not only in technology and machinery, but also in their employees. You will have the opportunity to learn new techniques, follow specialist training and master different production activities. This allows you to grow from a Technical Production Employee into a true specialist within the production department.
The working environment is informal, colleagues support each other and communication lines are short. Do you have ambitions to grow within the company? Then your development will be taken seriously.