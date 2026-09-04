Material worker 2-shifts
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Material Worker (2-shift system), you work with work orders and technical drawings and translate them into precise execution on the shop floor. You ensure that each component is processed and inspected according to specifications.
Your tasks include:
- Interpreting and executing work orders
- Working from technical drawings
- Sawing and turning tube material
- Cutting to size and preparing hoses (pressing and sanding)
- Finishing operations (brushing and fitting)
- Performing various tests (leak tests, helium leak tests, pressure drop and high-pressure tests)
- Performing quality inspections
- Setting up, adjusting, and maintaining machines
- Carrying out repair work
- Digitally processing work orders
- Supporting product development
- Guiding colleagues and contributing to process improvements
What do we offer you
As a Material Worker (2-shift system), you will join a modern working environment where craftsmanship and quality are highly valued. You will have the opportunity to develop yourself within a stable organization.
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- Salary between €2,809.65 and €3,478.57 gross per month
- Shift allowance of 13.3% on top of your salary
- Possibility of permanent employment after approximately 6 months
- 38-hour workweek
- Travel allowance of €0.25 per kilometer
- 27 vacation days and 8% holiday allowance
- Good pension scheme according to the Metalektro collective agreement
- Performance-based bonuses
- Specialized training and courses
- Personal guidance and development opportunities
- Clear career growth opportunities within the organization
- Informal working atmosphere with short communication lines and engaged colleagues
Job Requirements
As a Material Worker (2-shift system), you have a technical foundation and work accurately and in a structured way in a production environment where quality is key.
- MBO level 2 working and thinking level (technical), through education or experience
- Ability to read technical drawings
- Proficiency in Dutch and/or English
- Accurate, quality-oriented, and structured working style
- Good communication skills and ability to work in a team
About the company
You will be working for a leading organization in Tilburg specialized in high-quality metal and plastic hose and piping systems. As a Material Worker (2-shift system), you contribute to optimizing the flow of gases and liquids within these systems.
The company has an open and accessible culture where your ideas are valued. There is a strong focus on development and growth, both professionally and personally.