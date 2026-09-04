Material worker 2-shifts

As a Material Worker (2-shift system), you work with work orders and technical drawings and translate them into precise execution on the shop floor. You ensure that each component is processed and inspected according to specifications.

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As a Material Worker (2-shift system), you will join a modern working environment where craftsmanship and quality are highly valued. You will have the opportunity to develop yourself within a stable organization.

As a Material Worker (2-shift system), you have a technical foundation and work accurately and in a structured way in a production environment where quality is key.

About the company

You will be working for a leading organization in Tilburg specialized in high-quality metal and plastic hose and piping systems. As a Material Worker (2-shift system), you contribute to optimizing the flow of gases and liquids within these systems.

The company has an open and accessible culture where your ideas are valued. There is a strong focus on development and growth, both professionally and personally.