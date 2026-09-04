What exactly are you going to do

As a Module Assembly Technician (Medewerker Modulebouw), you contribute to the production of high-quality hose and piping systems in an innovative high-tech environment. You work with precision according to technical drawings and use your experience with TIG welding and orbital welding heads to deliver top-quality products. Together with a mid-sized team of 10–20 colleagues, you work in an informal atmosphere, where you also have the opportunity to contribute ideas for improving the production process.

What you will do: