Module Assembly Technician

Module Assembly Technician

Posted on September 4, 2026
Tilburg
Posted on September 4, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a Module Assembly Technician (Medewerker Modulebouw), you contribute to the production of high-quality hose and piping systems in an innovative high-tech environment. You work with precision according to technical drawings and use your experience with TIG welding and orbital welding heads to deliver top-quality products. Together with a mid-sized team of 10–20 colleagues, you work in an informal atmosphere, where you also have the opportunity to contribute ideas for improving the production process.

What you will do:

  • Interpreting: working according to work orders, technical drawings, and production planning.
  • TIG welding: performing welding tasks using orbital welding heads.
  • Assembling and testing: inspecting, measuring, and testing products to ensure quality standards.
  • Setting up and maintenance: setting up and changing machines, and performing first-line maintenance.
  • Improving: suggesting improvement proposals and supporting colleagues where needed.

What do we offer you

At our company, you will work as a Module Assembly Technician in an environment where your growth and well-being are central. We offer not only attractive employment conditions but also a culture in which your ideas and ambitions are valued.

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  • Salary between €3,170 and €3,668 gross per month.
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
  • Full-time position of 38 hours per week.
  • 13.3% shift allowance for working in a two-shift system.
  • 27 vacation days, 8% holiday allowance, and PME pension scheme.
  • Travel allowance and opportunities for career growth in an informal working environment.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a precise and technically skilled Module Assembly Technician with experience in a high-tech production environment.

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience with TIG welding and orbital welding heads.
  • Completed MBO level 3 technical education.
  • Able to read and interpret technical drawings and work orders.
  • Experience in assembly, testing, and quality control.
  • Proficiency in Dutch or English.

About the company

Located in Tilburg, our company specializes in the development and production of high-quality hose and piping systems for high-tech applications. With a mission to optimize the flow of gases and liquids in advanced machinery, we are driven by innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence.

What sets us apart is our informal and inclusive culture, where your ideas are valued, and your growth is prioritized. We offer a modern workplace, opportunities for professional development, and a team-oriented environment that fosters creativity and continuous improvement.

Are you as a Module Assembly Technician ready to join a company where innovation and personal growth go hand in hand?

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