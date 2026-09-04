Operator 3-shifts
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an Operator 3-shifts, you will contribute to the production of high-quality aircraft tires that meet the stringent standards of the aviation industry. Working with advanced machinery, you’ll ensure smooth and efficient processes while performing precise quality checks. This role combines technical skills with a hands-on approach, offering opportunities for growth through internal training and collaboration within a dynamic team.
What You Will Do:
- Machine operation: operate and adjust machines to ensure safe and efficient production processes
- Quality control: perform inspections and checks to maintain compliance with aviation industry standards
- Process monitoring: oversee the production process and promptly identify and resolve deviations
- Team collaboration: work closely with colleagues to achieve shared goals and maintain a positive work environment
- Skill development: participate in internal training to enhance your technical knowledge and capabilities
What do we offer you
At our company, we believe in creating an environment where your professional growth and personal well-being are prioritized. Joining us means being part of a team that values your contributions and supports your ambitions as a Operator 3-shifts.
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- Salary between €2,900 and €3,400 per month.
- Direct contract with a reliable employer.
- Full-time role, 40 hours per week.
- Internal training to enhance your skills.
- Free on-site parking available.
- Secure and covered bike storage on-site.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a proactive and adaptable Operator 3-shifts with technical insight and a hands-on mindset.
- At least 1 year of machine operation experience
- Fluent in Dutch or English communication
- Physically fit and open to 3-shift work schedules
- Eager to learn and adaptable in a production environment
- Team player focused on quality and process improvement
About the company
Located in Tilburg, our company boasts a rich heritage in renewing aircraft tires, playing a pivotal role in the aviation industry. Our mission is to deliver sustainable and innovative solutions that help clients reduce operational costs, all while maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality and service.
What sets us apart is our dedication to your growth. With internal training programs, a collaborative work culture, and a strong emphasis on work-life balance, we provide an environment where you as a Operator 3-shifts can thrive both professionally and personally.
Are you as a Operator 3-shifts ready to contribute your skills and grow with us in this dynamic industry?