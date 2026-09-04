Orbital welding operator
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an Orbital Welding Operator, you contribute to the production of high-quality metal and plastic hose and piping systems. In a modern production environment, you work with precision and a strong focus on quality. You actively support process improvements and collaborate closely with your colleagues. With your technical expertise and keen eye for detail, you ensure efficient production and consistently deliver top-quality results.
What You Will Do:
- Reading and executing work orders according to the production schedule;
- Working from technical drawings to weld various components, such as fittings, bends, and stainless steel hoses;
- Performing helium leak tests and final inspections to ensure product quality;
- Setting up, adjusting, and maintaining machinery for optimal production performance;
- Supporting colleagues and contributing to continuous process improvements.
What do we offer you
- Monthly salary between €2,809.65 and €3,478.57, plus a 13.3% shift allowance for 2-shift work;
- Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position;
- Full-time role of 37-38 hours per week, offering stability and predictability;
- 27 vacation days, 8% holiday allowance, and a PME pension plan for your financial security;
- Travel reimbursement of €0.23 per kilometer and free parking or a secured bike stall at our easily accessible Tilburg location;
- Opportunities for professional growth through training programs and a focus on innovation and process improvement.
Job Requirements
Join us as a precise and driven orbital welding operator, ready to grow and succeed in a hands-on, technical team environment.
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- Ability to read and interpret technical drawings;
- Proficiency in Dutch and/or English;
- Minimum MBO-3 level education in a technical field;
- Experience with orbital welding is a plus;
- Detail-oriented and committed to continuous improvement.
About the company
Located in Tilburg, They develop and produce high-quality metal and plastic hose and piping systems for advanced machinery. Driven by quality, innovation and collaboration, they create solutions that optimize the flow of gases and liquids.
You will join an open and approachable organization where your ideas matter. In this modern production environment, they focus on continuous improvement and actively invest in your growth.
Ready to work in a place where innovation and personal development go hand in hand?