Orbital Welding Operator

Orbital Welding Operator

Posted on September 4, 2026
Tilburg
Posted on September 4, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As an Orbital Welding Operator, you contribute to the production of high-quality metal and plastic hose and piping systems. You will work in a modern production environment where precision and quality are key. You are responsible for various welding and machining tasks and play an active role in process improvement and supporting colleagues. With your technical insight and attention to detail, you ensure a smooth production process.

Your tasks include:

  • Interpreting work orders and executing them according to planning.
  • Working from technical drawings and welding various components, such as weld fittings, bends, and stainless-steel hoses.
  • Performing helium leak tests and final inspections to ensure quality standards are met.
  • Setting up, adjusting, and maintaining machines for an optimal production process.
  • Supporting colleagues and contributing to process improvements.

What do we offer you

Joining our team means stepping into an innovative and supportive environment where your technical skills and personal growth are highly valued. Here's what we offer to help you thrive:

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  • Salary between €2,809.65 and €3,478.57 per month.
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
  • Full-time role of 38 hours per week.
  • 13.3% shift allowance for working in a two-shift system.
  • 27 vacation days and 8% holiday allowance.
  • Travel reimbursement of €0.23 per kilometer and PME pension plan.
  • Opportunities for training and career development in a high-tech environment.
  • Workplace with free parking and secure bike storage.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented and eager-to-learn Orbital Welding Operator who thrives in a technical and collaborative environment.

  • Ability to read and interpret technical drawings.
  • Proficiency in Dutch and/or English.
  • Minimum MBO-3 level education in a technical field.
  • Experience with orbital welding is a plus.
  • Strong focus on precision and continuous improvement.

About the company

Located in Tilburg, our company specializes in the development and production of high-quality metal and plastic hose and piping systems. With a mission to optimize the flow of gases and liquids in advanced machinery, we are driven by values of quality, innovation, and collaboration.

We pride ourselves on fostering an open and inclusive culture where your ideas matter. From cutting-edge technology to continuous learning opportunities, we invest in your growth while maintaining a strong focus on teamwork and process improvement.

Are you ready to join a forward-thinking company where innovation and personal development go hand in hand?

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