Orbital welding operator

Located in Tilburg, our company specializes in the development and production of high-quality metal and plastic hose and piping systems. With a mission to optimize the flow of gases and liquids in advanced machinery, we are driven by values of quality, innovation, and collaboration.

We pride ourselves on fostering an open and inclusive culture where your ideas matter. From cutting-edge technology to continuous learning opportunities, we invest in your growth while maintaining a strong focus on teamwork and process improvement.

Are you ready to join a forward-thinking company where innovation and personal development go hand in hand?