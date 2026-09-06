Vacancy | Project Analyst I English | Sassenheim

Vacancy | Project Analyst I English | Sassenheim

Posted on September 6, 2026
Sassenheim
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

The Project Analyst is responsible for assisting Project Managers in coordinating all aspects of projects designed to help companies involved in the manufacture or distribution of temperature sensitive Life Science products to monitor and continuously improve their temperature sensitive supply chains. This person will provide direct support to the Professional Services Project Managers in the planning and execution of projects. This involves project management, data analysis and process improvement activities, maintaining databases for customer projects, along with technical writing of report, protocol and proposal documents. He/she will work with a cross functional team that includes clerical personnel, data analysts, program/project managers, industrial engineers, scientists, and field technicians. There will be frequent contact with customers. This typically involves interaction with QA or operations personnel in Life Science companies by phone or email. This person will assist with the management of multiple projects and meeting aggressive schedules, along with other tasks as assigned. Principal Accountabilities:

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  • Executes multiple projects simultaneously to defined department standards using proper project management techniques: Initiation, Planning, Execution, Monitoring and Control, and Closure. Tasks include but are not limited to:
  • Data analysis, Report development, Project planning and protocol development, Proposal development, Project execution, Management of customer information and databases, Coordination of project materials
  • Engages and communicates progress to stakeholders
  • Must continuously improve skills and expertise in key areas that are core to our business: handling of life sciences products, process improvement and temperature sensitive management
  • Other tasks as assigned

Job Requirements

You have the following knowledge and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree required - engineering or sciences preferred
  • Fluent in written and spoken English (able to write technical documents)
  • Knowledge of basic statistics
  • Understanding of relational database structure helpful, but not required
  • Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work directly with customers
  • Strong Project Management skills and MS Office, particularly Excel and Word required
  • Ability to be flexible in an environment where priorities change frequently
  • Ability to multi-task and manage time effectively to meet customer requirements
  • Capability to adapt personal style, project management approach and methodology to the needs and requirements of the company, customer and specific projects assigned
  • Creativity, problem-solving skills, strong analytical and communication skills required
  • Must be organized and highly detail oriented
  • Knowledge of Good Documentation Practices strongly preferred
  • Experience in Life Science or refrigeration industries helpful, but not required
  • Knowledge of process improvement methodologies and statistical methodologies helpful
  • One (1) year experience working directly with sales people and customers, but not required
  • Two (2) years of project management work experience preferred but not required
  • Must be able to lift 40 lbs
  • Able to stand for long periods of time

About the company

International organisation in supply chain management.

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