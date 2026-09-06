Vacancy | Project Analyst I English | Sassenheim

What exactly are you going to do

The Project Analyst is responsible for assisting Project Managers in coordinating all aspects of projects designed to help companies involved in the manufacture or distribution of temperature sensitive Life Science products to monitor and continuously improve their temperature sensitive supply chains. This person will provide direct support to the Professional Services Project Managers in the planning and execution of projects. This involves project management, data analysis and process improvement activities, maintaining databases for customer projects, along with technical writing of report, protocol and proposal documents. He/she will work with a cross functional team that includes clerical personnel, data analysts, program/project managers, industrial engineers, scientists, and field technicians. There will be frequent contact with customers. This typically involves interaction with QA or operations personnel in Life Science companies by phone or email. This person will assist with the management of multiple projects and meeting aggressive schedules, along with other tasks as assigned. Principal Accountabilities:

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