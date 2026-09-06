First Line Technical Support employee fluent in English
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Introduction
Are you a team player that likes to take a leading role in solving challenging, technical issues in a manufacturing environment?
Job Mission
Be in lead as a problem owner to drive technical solutions within pilot & volume production. Minimize downtime on our tools and ensure 100% quality to our customers.
Job Description
- You will be a 1st line engineer in troubleshooting technical problems on systems of our client in Veldhoven. (3rd line during install). But not just a 1st line: our target solving power is 95%. Calibrating and testing a NXE system in manufacturing typically is done by BSc engineers who solve the easy issues. We support these engineers in case of difficult issues.
- Deliver technical support to contribute to rapid solutions of complex technical issues.
- Arrange proper follow up to minimize impact on cycle time.
- Prevent disturbances from re-occurring by feeding issue resolution in cooperation with Manufacturing Engineering and D&E.
- Enable self-supportiveness of the 1st line by knowledge sharing.
- Participate in continuous improvement projects.
What do we offer you
A fulltime opportunity at an innovative company. Excellent labour conditions plus the chance to participate in groundbraking technology.
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- Works in shifts: mild shift schedule containing 10 dayshifts, 5 evening, 1weekend in 4 weeks (no night). Shift allowance 18.1%. Call-out support during public holidays.
- Willing to travel in case of urgent escalation at customer site (not frequent).
Job Requirements
Education in Competence Flow-/Temperature-Control & Vacuum Systems: MSc / PhD technical degree in Metrology, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Electronics, (Applied) Physics, Biomechanics, Mathematics
Competence Electrical /Software: BSc / MSc / PhD technical degree in Electronics / Electromechanical
Competence Measurement: BSc / MSc / PhD technical degree in Metrology, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Electronics, (Applied) Physics, Biomechanics, Mathematics
Experience required:
- Experience in a production environment with high tech products and complex production processes, preferably with trouble-shooting: analyzing problem, finding root cause and solution.
- Preferable 3 years proven work experience in analysis of complex problems.
- Experience with production and engineering, project management skills.
- Recent graduate also possible if at least affinity with production and trouble shooting
About the company
International renowned and rapidly growing technology company.