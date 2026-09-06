First Line Technical Support employee fluent in English

First Line Technical Support employee fluent in English

Posted on September 6, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Introduction
Are you a team player that likes to take a leading role in solving challenging, technical issues in a manufacturing environment?

Job Mission
Be in lead as a problem owner to drive technical solutions within pilot & volume production. Minimize downtime on our tools and ensure 100% quality to our customers.

Job Description

  • You will be a 1st line engineer in troubleshooting technical problems on systems of our client in Veldhoven. (3rd line during install). But not just a 1st line: our target solving power is 95%. Calibrating and testing a NXE system in manufacturing typically is done by BSc engineers who solve the easy issues. We support these engineers in case of difficult issues.
  • Deliver technical support to contribute to rapid solutions of complex technical issues.
  • Arrange proper follow up to minimize impact on cycle time.
  • Prevent disturbances from re-occurring by feeding issue resolution in cooperation with Manufacturing Engineering and D&E.
  • Enable self-supportiveness of the 1st line by knowledge sharing.
  • Participate in continuous improvement projects.

What do we offer you

A fulltime opportunity at an innovative company. Excellent labour conditions plus the chance to participate in groundbraking technology.

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  • Works in shifts: mild shift schedule containing 10 dayshifts, 5 evening, 1weekend in 4 weeks (no night). Shift allowance 18.1%. Call-out support during public holidays.
  • Willing to travel in case of urgent escalation at customer site (not frequent).

Job Requirements

Education in Competence Flow-/Temperature-Control & Vacuum Systems: MSc / PhD technical degree in Metrology, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Electronics, (Applied) Physics, Biomechanics, Mathematics
Competence Electrical /Software: BSc / MSc / PhD technical degree in Electronics / Electromechanical
Competence Measurement: BSc / MSc / PhD technical degree in Metrology, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Electronics, (Applied) Physics, Biomechanics, Mathematics
Experience required:

  • Experience in a production environment with high tech products and complex production processes, preferably with trouble-shooting: analyzing problem, finding root cause and solution.
  • Preferable 3 years proven work experience in analysis of complex problems.
  • Experience with production and engineering, project management skills.
  • Recent graduate also possible if at least affinity with production and trouble shooting

About the company

International renowned and rapidly growing technology company.

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