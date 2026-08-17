Failure Test Analysis Engineer Region Eindhoven

Failure Test Analysis Engineer We’re looking for a Failure Test Analysis Engineer who’s passionate about uncovering the root of technical issues and driving continuous improvement in a dynamic, international environment. Do you have a technical background, but are willing to get your hands dirty and work on machinery hands-on? Then this is the perfect opportunity for you! Responsibilities · Perform Root Cause Analysis (RCA) on complex electronic and mechatronic systems returned from customers or internal manufacturing. Your findings will be essential for the quality team for defining improvements and resolving failure modes. · Work cross-functionally with quality, development, and manufacturing teams to resolve issues and improve product reliability. · Responsible for defining and implementing containment actions to manage non-conforming products and support smooth production flow. · Translate your findings into actionable improvements for future product development and process optimization.