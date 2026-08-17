Electrical Technician Region Eindhoven

As an Electrical Technician, you will be responsible for installing, maintaining and improving electrical systems within advanced machinery and industrial installations. You will work on projects where electrical expertise plays a crucial role in the performance of high-tech equipment. From wiring machines and assembling control cabinets to troubleshooting electrical failures, your knowledge ensures that systems operate safely and efficiently. This role is perfect for an electrical professional who enjoys hands-on work, technical problem-solving and working with modern industrial technology. Building and wiring electrical control cabinets and machine installations. Installing electrical components, sensors, motors and control systems. Reading and interpreting electrical drawings and schematics. Performing electrical troubleshooting and resolving technical issues. Testing machines and electrical systems during assembly and commissioning. Performing preventive maintenance on electrical installations. Supporting engineers with improvements and modifications. Ensuring all work is performed according to safety regulations and quality standards. Collaborating with mechanical technicians and engineers during machine assembly. Contributing ideas to improve electrical designs and processes.

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