Electrical Technician Region Eindhoven

Electrical Technician Region Eindhoven

Posted on August 17, 2026
Xelvin
Eindhoven
Posted on August 17, 2026

About this role

As an Electrical Technician, you will be responsible for installing, maintaining and improving electrical systems within advanced machinery and industrial installations. You will work on projects where electrical expertise plays a crucial role in the performance of high-tech equipment. From wiring machines and assembling control cabinets to troubleshooting electrical failures, your knowledge ensures that systems operate safely and efficiently. This role is perfect for an electrical professional who enjoys hands-on work, technical problem-solving and working with modern industrial technology. Building and wiring electrical control cabinets and machine installations. Installing electrical components, sensors, motors and control systems. Reading and interpreting electrical drawings and schematics. Performing electrical troubleshooting and resolving technical issues. Testing machines and electrical systems during assembly and commissioning. Performing preventive maintenance on electrical installations. Supporting engineers with improvements and modifications. Ensuring all work is performed according to safety regulations and quality standards. Collaborating with mechanical technicians and engineers during machine assembly. Contributing ideas to improve electrical designs and processes.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Machine Builder Region Eindhoven
Customer Quality Engineer Eindhoven
Quality Engineer – Relocate from Portugal to Eindhoven, the Netherlands Porto
Module Assembler Region Eindhoven
Defect Analysis Engineer Eindhoven
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Unemployment holds steady, but welfare claims continue to riseUnemployment holds steady, but welfare claims continue to rise
Gender equality is 120 years away & Dutch progress is going backwardsGender equality is 120 years away & Dutch progress is going backwards
AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?
How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position