Service Engineer Region Eindhoven

As a Field Service Engineer, you are responsible for installing, commissioning, maintaining and troubleshooting advanced machines at customer locations. You are the technical expert who ensures that equipment performs at the highest possible level. Your work takes you beyond the production floor. You become the connection between engineering teams, customers and advanced technology. Whether you are solving a complex technical issue, supporting a machine installation or training operators, your expertise directly contributes to customer success. This role is ideal for an independent technician or engineer who enjoys variety, responsibility and working in an international environment. Installing and commissioning advanced machinery at customer locations. Performing preventive and corrective maintenance. Analysing and solving mechanical, electrical and software-related issues. Troubleshooting complex technical problems independently. Supporting customers during machine start-up and production phases. Providing technical instructions and training to customer employees. Collaborating with engineering and development teams to improve machine performance. Preparing service reports and documenting performed activities. Advising customers on technical improvements and optimization opportunities. Ensuring customer satisfaction through professional service and communication. Travelling nationally and internationally when required.