Module Assembler Eindhoven

As a Module Assembler, you will be responsible for assembling complex mechanical and electromechanical modules and cabinets used in advanced high-tech systems in Eindhoven (The Netherlands).

You will work from technical drawings, detailed work instructions, and established assembly procedures. Your focus will be on assembling components accurately and ensuring that every product meets high standards for quality and precision.

Technical understanding, attention to detail, and a strong sense of responsibility are essential for this role.