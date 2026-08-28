Customer Quality Engineer Eindhoven

Are you passionate about quality engineering and eager to make a real impact? Xelvin is seeking an experienced Customer Quality Engineer with a background in electronics to join the engineering team of a leading technology company based in Eindhoven. In this role, you will use your technical expertise to enhance product quality, drive continuous improvement, and contribute directly to innovation and sustainability. About the role This employer designs and builds meaningful technologies that help shape the future. Their solutions contribute to a world where resources are optimized, connectivity unites people, and technology enables everyone to thrive. The company is active in industries such as defense, automotive and medical. Their work spans development, manufacturing (especially electronics), and end-of-life/after-market lifecycle stages. As a Quality Engineer, you will: - Be a key figure throughout the entire product life cycle, from sales and product development through serial production to end-of-life. - Ensure alignment of the organization with customer requirements and expectations and lead quality discussions both internally and with external stakeholders. - Ensure that new products (NPI) meet quality standards from the design phase through production. - Drive continuous improvement and inspire teams to refine ways of working. - Lead root cause analyses and improvement programs to address quality issues comprehensively. - Support product & process design decisions with quality input. - Work on supplier quality: assessing, improving, and managing supplier-related quality issues. - Identify major areas for improvement, take full ownership of those areas, and help improve the overall performance of the organization.