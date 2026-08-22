Module Assembler Region Eindhoven

As a Module Assembler, you will be responsible for assembling complex mechanical and electromechanical modules and cabinets used in advanced high-tech systems. You will work from technical drawings, detailed work instructions, and established assembly procedures. Your focus will be on assembling components accurately and ensuring that every product meets Prodrive Technologies' high standards for quality and precision. Technical understanding, attention to detail, and a strong sense of responsibility are essential for this role. Assemble complex mechanical and electromechanical modules Build high-precision cabinets and system components Work according to technical drawings, work instructions, and assembly procedures Perform quality checks and measurements Identify and resolve deviations during the assembly process Work closely with colleagues to deliver high-quality products