Module Assembler Region Eindhoven
Posted on August 22, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on August 22, 2026
About this role
As a Module Assembler, you will be responsible for assembling complex mechanical and electromechanical modules and cabinets used in advanced high-tech systems. You will work from technical drawings, detailed work instructions, and established assembly procedures. Your focus will be on assembling components accurately and ensuring that every product meets Prodrive Technologies' high standards for quality and precision. Technical understanding, attention to detail, and a strong sense of responsibility are essential for this role. Assemble complex mechanical and electromechanical modules Build high-precision cabinets and system components Work according to technical drawings, work instructions, and assembly procedures Perform quality checks and measurements Identify and resolve deviations during the assembly process Work closely with colleagues to deliver high-quality products
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Mechanical Maintenance Technician Region Eindhoven
Production Employee 2-shifts
Electrical Technician Region Eindhoven
Failure Test Analysis Engineer Region Eindhoven
Quality Engineer Eindhoven