Mechanical Maintenance Technician Region Eindhoven

As a Mechanical Maintenance Technician, you are responsible for maintaining, improving and optimizing advanced machinery and production installations. You play a key role in preventing downtime and ensuring that production processes remain reliable and efficient. You will work in a technical environment where no day is the same. From preventive maintenance and inspections to troubleshooting unexpected failures, your expertise directly contributes to operational performance. This role is ideal for a technician who enjoys combining hands-on technical work with problem-solving and continuous improvement. Performing preventive and corrective maintenance on mechanical installations and machinery. Analysing and resolving mechanical failures to minimize production downtime. Troubleshooting issues related to mechanical systems, hydraulics and pneumatics. Inspecting machines and identifying potential improvements before failures occur. Replacing, repairing and optimizing mechanical components. Performing maintenance activities according to safety and quality standards. Supporting installation, modification and improvement projects. Working closely with engineers, production teams and other maintenance specialists. Documenting maintenance activities and reporting technical findings. Contributing ideas to improve machine availability and reliability.