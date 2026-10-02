Electronics Failure Analysis Engineer Eindhoven

Are you an engineer who enjoys solving complex technical problems and discovering why products sometimes fail? Do you like combining analytical thinking with hands-on troubleshooting? Then this could be your next challenge.

For an innovative technology company in the Eindhoven region, we are looking for a Electronics Failure Analysis Engineer. In this role, you investigate technical issues in advanced electronic and mechatronic products and turn your findings into concrete improvements.

You will work at the intersection of engineering, quality and production. Your analysis will not only help solve individual failures, but also contribute to making future products more reliable.

What will you do?

As a Electronics Failure Analysis Engineer you investigate products that show unexpected behaviour or have failed during production or after being used by customers. You work methodically to determine what went wrong and, more importantly, why.

Your responsibilities include:

Investigating technical failures in electronic and mechatronic products and identifying their underlying causes.

Performing structured failure investigations and translating technical findings into clear conclusions.

Testing, measuring and troubleshooting products and components using a hands-on approach.

Working closely with engineers, production and quality specialists to solve recurring technical issues.

Supporting the implementation of short-term solutions to prevent defective products from entering the production process.

Identifying opportunities to improve product reliability, production processes and future designs.

Documenting your investigations and communicating your findings clearly to the relevant stakeholders.

Contributing to continuous improvement projects across the organization.

The role offers a combination of engineering, analysis and practical troubleshooting. You won’t spend your entire day behind a desk: you will regularly work directly with the products and equipment you are investigating.