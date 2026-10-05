Assembly Technician Eindhoven

Assembly Technician Eindhoven

Posted on October 5, 2026
Xelvin
Eindhoven
Posted on October 5, 2026

About this role

Are you a hands-on technician who enjoys turning individual components into a complete technical product? Do you have experience assembling machines, systems or complex modules? Then this could be an interesting opportunity for you. For our client in Eindhoven, we are looking for Assembly Technicians who want to work in a high-tech production environment. You will be involved in the assembly of complete modules that are built for demanding applications within industries such as semiconductor and medical technology.

What will you be doing?

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As an Assembly Technician, you will work on a module from the first assembly step until the product is completed. You will work independently as well as together with your colleagues and make sure every component is assembled correctly. Your responsibilities include:

  • Building and assembling complete technical modules.
  • Installing mechanical components and subassemblies.
  • Connecting electrical components and wiring where required.
  • Following technical drawings, assembly instructions and specifications.
  • Using various hand tools and measuring equipment.
  • Checking dimensions, connections and the quality of your work.
  • Identifying assembly issues and contributing to solutions.
  • Working according to quality, safety and ESD procedures.

A complete module can take several days to assemble. This means that you are involved in a substantial part of the build process and can actually see the result of your work.

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