Machine Builder Region Eindhoven

As a Machine Builder, you will play an essential role in assembling, testing and improving advanced machines used in industries such as semiconductor technology, automation, medical technology and industrial production. You will work closely with engineers, production specialists and other technicians to build machines that meet the highest standards in quality and performance. This is the perfect opportunity for a hands-on technician who enjoys seeing the result of their work and wants to contribute to innovative technology. Building complete machines, modules and mechanical assemblies based on technical drawings. Performing mechanical assembly work using precision tools. Installing and adjusting mechanical, pneumatic and hydraulic components. Reading and interpreting technical drawings and assembly instructions. Testing machines and identifying technical issues during the assembly process. Performing adjustments and improvements to ensure optimal machine performance. Collaborating with engineers and other technical specialists. Contributing ideas for improving quality, efficiency and assembly processes.

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