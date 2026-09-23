Assembly Technician High-Tech Eindhoven

Assembly Technician High-Tech Eindhoven

Posted on September 23, 2026
Xelvin
Eindhoven
Posted on September 23, 2026

About this role

For a technical manufacturing company in the Eindhoven region, we are looking for an experienced Assembly Technician.

In this role, you will contribute to the assembly, testing and reliable performance of high-quality technical modules and systems. You will work closely with production and other technical colleagues to ensure products are assembled accurately, tested properly and meet the required quality standards.

What will you do?

• Assemble and build technical modules and systems

• Work from technical drawings and work instructions

• Install and connect electrical and mechanical components

• Route and bundle cables and wire harnesses

• Perform inspections, measurements and functional tests

• Identify and report deviations during the assembly and testing process

• Help prevent issues and production downtime by working accurately and proactively

• Work closely with production and other technicians to keep the process running smoothly

• Contribute to quality and process improvements

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