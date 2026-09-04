Production Employee 2-shifts
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Your role as a Production Employee 2-shifts includes working in a high-tech production environment where precision and quality are at the core of everything we do. You will contribute to the production of advanced piping systems used globally for the safe transport of gases and liquids. With technical drawings and work orders as your guide, you ensure that every product meets strict quality standards while adhering to cleanroom protocols. This is a great opportunity to further develop your technical skills and actively participate in process improvements.
What You Will Do:
- Assemble: components and stainless steel hoses according to technical specifications.
- Read: and interpret technical drawings and work orders to ensure accurate production.
- Test: and inspect products to meet stringent quality standards.
- Work: in a cleanroom environment following strict hygiene regulations.
- Contribute: to process improvements and learn to operate multiple workstations.
What do we offer you
Joining our team as a Production Employee 2-shifts means working in an innovative and supportive environment where your growth and well-being are prioritized. We offer a range of benefits designed to help you thrive both professionally and personally.
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- Gross monthly salary between €2,800 and €3,500.
- Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
- 38-hour workweek in a structured 2-shift system.
- Shift allowance of 13.3% on top of your salary.
- Travel allowance of €0.25 per kilometer.
- 27 vacation days and a strong pension plan (Metalektro CAO).
- Specialized training, courses, and growth opportunities.
- Informal work atmosphere with supportive colleagues and short communication lines.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a detail-oriented Production Employee 2-shifts with technical aptitude and a proactive mindset.
- Willing to work in a cleanroom environment.
- Technical insight and affinity with production or engineering.
- Ability to read technical drawings or willingness to learn.
- 1-3 years of experience in a production environment (preferred).
- Precise, quality-focused, and safety-conscious.
- Available for a 2-shift schedule.
About the company
Located in Eindhoven, our company is a leading high-tech manufacturer specializing in advanced piping systems essential for complex industrial processes. With a strong foundation built on precision, reliability, and innovation, we are committed to delivering top-quality solutions to our global clients.
What sets us apart is our dedication to craftsmanship and personal growth. We provide a modern, clean workspace where you can master cutting-edge techniques. Our focus on employee development, combined with a collaborative and supportive culture, ensures you can thrive both professionally and personally.
Are you as a Production Employee 2-shifts ready to join a team where technology and quality come together?