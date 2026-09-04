What exactly are you going to do

Your role as a Production Employee 2-shifts includes working in a high-tech production environment where precision and quality are at the core of everything we do. You will contribute to the production of advanced piping systems used globally for the safe transport of gases and liquids. With technical drawings and work orders as your guide, you ensure that every product meets strict quality standards while adhering to cleanroom protocols. This is a great opportunity to further develop your technical skills and actively participate in process improvements.

What You Will Do: