Mechanical Technician Heusden
Posted on September 5, 2026
Heusden
Posted on September 5, 2026
About this role
As a Mechanical Maintenance Technician, you will be responsible for maintaining, repairing and improving mechanical machinery and production installations within a modern industrial environment. You play an important role in keeping the production process running safely, reliably and efficiently.
Working as part of the technical maintenance team, you will carry out both preventive and corrective maintenance activities. You will investigate technical issues, identify the cause of malfunctions and make sure machines and installations are returned to optimal working condition.
Your responsibilities include:
- Carrying out preventive and corrective maintenance on machinery and technical installations.
- Investigating and resolving mechanical malfunctions and technical issues.
- Disassembling, repairing, overhauling and replacing mechanical components and equipment.
- Building and modifying machine and construction components where required.
- Converting, adjusting, commissioning and testing installations.
- Inspecting the technical condition of machinery and identifying potential issues before they lead to breakdowns.
- Supporting operators with technical questions and troubleshooting.
- Working from technical drawings, diagrams, manuals and work instructions.
- Keeping technical documentation and maintenance records up to date.
- Contributing ideas to improve the reliability, safety and efficiency of machines and processes.
- Working according to applicable safety, quality and environmental standards
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Heusden delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Structural Applications Engineer - Dutch & English
Layout Engineer
Production Test Automation Engineer Son En Breugel
Mechanical Maintenance Technician Region Eindhoven
Application Engineer | Dutch | Amersfoort