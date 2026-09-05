Mechanical Technician Heusden

As a Mechanical Maintenance Technician, you will be responsible for maintaining, repairing and improving mechanical machinery and production installations within a modern industrial environment. You play an important role in keeping the production process running safely, reliably and efficiently.

Working as part of the technical maintenance team, you will carry out both preventive and corrective maintenance activities. You will investigate technical issues, identify the cause of malfunctions and make sure machines and installations are returned to optimal working condition.

Your responsibilities include: