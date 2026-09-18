Customer Delivery Manager
About this role
As a Customer Delivery Manager, you are the beating heart of an efficient, scalable, and structured process within the implementation of the latest technology for the bulk and animal feed sector.
They operate according to the Quality-as-a-Service (QaaS) model. In this role, you will be responsible for the entire process, from initial order processing, strategic purchasing, and optimal logistics, to meticulous physical installation, seamless IT integration, and correct financial settlement. We are looking for a decisive and disciplined professional who will fulfill this crucial role. Interested? Let's get in contact!
As a Customer Delivery Manager, you are the central point of contact for the customer, internal departments, and external suppliers from the moment of order confirmation until final delivery.
Your responsibilities:
- Order Processing & Preparation: Correct processing of signed orders in the administration and ordering the correct system configuration;
- Coordination of Implementation: Managing the entire installation chain at the customer's site, including the mechanical placement, the necessary transport piping system, and other accessories;
- IT & Network Integration: Coordinating the network and cloud connection in consultation with the customer's IT department and software partners;
- Logistics Planning: Arranging the conditioned transport of the equipment to the factory location;
- On-site Delivery: Regularly visiting factory sites within the Benelux to monitor the progress and quality of the installation and to guide the formal commissioning (Test Run);
- Administrative & Financial Monitoring: Ensuring timely and correct invoicing of both one-time setup costs and periodic QaaS subscription fees, in coordination with the financial administration.
Requirements
We are looking for an organizationally strong and decisive professional with a business and process-oriented mindset. You easily navigate between the operational factory environment, IT issues, and administrative processes.
- Higher professional education (HBO) work and thinking level, preferably with a background in business administration, logistics, technical business administration, or a similar field;
- 2 to 5 years of relevant experience in a role such as Customer Delivery Manager, Implementation Manager, Onboarding Coordinator, or Project Coordinator within a technical, industrial, or B2B service environment;
- Demonstrable affinity with industrial automation and IT network connections. You don't need to be a network specialist, but you do understand what is required to get systems operational and online;
- Excellent organizational skills, strong communication, pragmatic, and focused on flawless delivery;
- Excellent command of English, Dutch is a plus.
Salary
A monthly salary between €3,500 and €4,800 gross per month based on 40 hours per week is offered, depending on your knowledge and relevant work experience. Furthermore, you will receive, among other things:
- A company laptop and smartphone;
- Full reimbursement of business travel expenses for client visits within the Benelux;
- A professional, no-nonsense working environment in Voorthuizen with short communication lines and ample room for personal initiative.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.