As a Customer Delivery Manager, you are the beating heart of an efficient, scalable, and structured process within the implementation of the latest technology for the bulk and animal feed sector.

They operate according to the Quality-as-a-Service (QaaS) model. In this role, you will be responsible for the entire process, from initial order processing, strategic purchasing, and optimal logistics, to meticulous physical installation, seamless IT integration, and correct financial settlement. We are looking for a decisive and disciplined professional who will fulfill this crucial role. Interested? Let's get in contact!

As a Customer Delivery Manager, you are the central point of contact for the customer, internal departments, and external suppliers from the moment of order confirmation until final delivery.

Your responsibilities: