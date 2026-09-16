Electronics Engineer Son

Electronics Engineer Son

Posted on September 16, 2026
Xelvin
Son
Posted on September 16, 2026

About this role

As an Electronics Engineer, you will work on advanced electronic products within a high-tech environment, with a strong focus on existing products and their further development, testing and ramp-up into production.

You will be involved in the complete electronics engineering process: from analysing and improving existing designs to testing hardware, troubleshooting technical issues and supporting the transition towards stable, high-volume production.

A large part of your work will involve understanding how electronic systems behave in practice. You will analyse test results, investigate technical issues and use simulation and modelling tools to support your conclusions. MATLAB will be an important tool in this process, alongside tools such as LTspice.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Analysing and improving existing electronic designs and products.
  • Selecting and integrating electronic components.
  • Supporting PCBA and PCB design activities.
  • Performing simulations and technical analyses using MATLAB and LTspice.
  • Developing and executing test plans and test specifications.
  • Testing and validating electronic hardware.
  • Troubleshooting hardware during qualification, integration and production ramp-up.
  • Analysing technical issues and identifying their root causes.
  • Supporting prototype and production activities and helping to ensure products can be manufactured reliably and consistently.
  • Reviewing PCB designs and related electronic components.
  • Contributing to risk management and design quality activities.
  • Working closely with colleagues from electronics, manufacturing, testing and other engineering disciplines.

You will work on products where reliability, quality and technical performance are essential. The role combines analytical engineering with hands-on work, giving you the opportunity to see how electronic products perform not only on paper, but also in real-world production.

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