System Architect (Advanced Semiconductor) - TEMP

Are you a visionary System Architect with a passion for cutting-edge electrical design? Do you thrive on defining the backbone of advanced test equipment that powers critical industries? We're seeking an exceptional individual to join the dynamic team and spearhead the electrical and system architecture of sophisticated test systems. You'll be at the forefront of semiconductor innovation, architecting the systems that enable the testing and characterization of Wide Bandgap power semiconductors (SiC and GaN). These crucial components are the driving force behind the efficiency of electric vehicles and the robust power infrastructure of data centres. Your work will directly impact the performance and reliability of technologies shaping our future. From initial concept to final validation, you'll guide the entire system lifecycle. While not a direct people manager, you will provide invaluable technical leadership to a talented team of electrical designers, mentoring them and fostering a culture of excellence. If you're ready to make a significant impact in a rapidly evolving technological landscape and lead the charge in advanced electrical system architecture, I want you to apply.

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