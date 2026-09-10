System Architect (Advanced Semiconductor) - TEMP
About this role
Are you a visionary System Architect with a passion for cutting-edge electrical design? Do you thrive on defining the backbone of advanced test equipment that powers critical industries? We're seeking an exceptional individual to join the dynamic team and spearhead the electrical and system architecture of sophisticated test systems. You'll be at the forefront of semiconductor innovation, architecting the systems that enable the testing and characterization of Wide Bandgap power semiconductors (SiC and GaN). These crucial components are the driving force behind the efficiency of electric vehicles and the robust power infrastructure of data centres. Your work will directly impact the performance and reliability of technologies shaping our future. From initial concept to final validation, you'll guide the entire system lifecycle. While not a direct people manager, you will provide invaluable technical leadership to a talented team of electrical designers, mentoring them and fostering a culture of excellence. If you're ready to make a significant impact in a rapidly evolving technological landscape and lead the charge in advanced electrical system architecture, I want you to apply.
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- Define, maintain, and further develop the system and electrical architecture for advanced semiconductor test equipment;
- Translate customer needs, market input, and product roadmap requirements into clear functional and technical requirements;
- Own the end-to-end technical design process, from concept and system architecture to detailed design, PCB-level decisions, component selection, validation, and verification;
- Lead the electrical design direction for complex systems, with a strong focus on high-power design and mostly analog electronics, combined with digital design aspects;
- Provide technical leadership, coaching, and guidance to a cross-site team of approximately 10 engineers, electrical designers ranging from junior to experienced, split between Nijmegen and Hong Kong;
- Act as a technical partner for engineers, helping them understand architectural choices, design rationale, risks, and trade-offs;
- Drive concept studies, pre-development activities, and proof-of-concept work for new technologies and building blocks;
- Identify technical risks early and support reliable project planning through clear effort estimations and risk assessments;
- Ensure compliance of test systems with applicable regulatory standards, such as CE engineering, SEMI standards, and other relevant industry requirements;
- Own architectural solutions across projects to ensure consistency with the product architecture and technology roadmap;
- Collaborate with multiple internal and external stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, engineering outsourcing partners, manufacturing partners, and prototyping partners;
- Maintain and expand a strong technical network with the R&D teams, universities, technology institutes, industry boards, suppliers, and competitors;
- Contribute to continuous improvement of architecture process, roadmap process, competence development, and knowledge-sharing activitie;
- Represent the product and technical architecture in discussions with customers, suppliers, internal teams, and senior stakeholders;
- Support project teams in bringing new technologies from early concept phase to realization and maturity in product development.
Requirements
- Master’s degree or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, or a related engineering discipline;
- At least 10 years of relevant professional experience in a high-tech engineering, equipment, semiconductor, test electronics, or comparable environment. Emphasis on test equipment design;
- Deep expertise in electrical design, especially in high-power electronics and complex system-level electrical architecture;
- Strong experience with the full engineering lifecycle, including concept development, requirements definition, system design, detailed design, PCB-level design, component selection, validation, and verification;
- Strong knowledge of analog electronics, combined with a working understanding of digital electronics;
- Proven experience in leading technical discussions and guiding engineering teams from a content and expertise perspective;
- Ability to coach and support electrical designers at different seniority levels, from junior engineers to experienced specialists;
- Experience with risk management, technical trade-off analysis, and decision-making in complex engineering environments;
- Able to translate customer requirements and market needs into competitive, reliable, and manufacturable technical solutions;
- Experience working with external stakeholders such as customers, suppliers, engineering partners, outsourcing partners, manufacturing partners, and prototyping partners;
- Strong communication skills and the ability to represent the product, architecture, and technical direction in high-level discussions;
- Able to work independently while aligning with multiple stakeholders across development, operations, product groups, and external partners;
- Recognized or able to operate as a subject matter expert in electrical design, test electronics, or high-performance equipment electronics;
- Strong technical leadership mindset, with the ability to create alignment, provide direction, and influence without direct line management responsibility;
- Passion for technology, innovation, and developing competitive solutions for high-performance, high-reliability semiconductor test equipment at the leading edge of the market.
Salary
- Salary between € 6.000,00 - € 7.000,00 depending on education and work experience
What's next? We will inform you within four working days whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.