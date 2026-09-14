Layout Engineer-duplicate

Join a Leader in Semiconductor Manufacturing!

The organization is revolutionizing the assembly and testing of 250 million semiconductors daily. Do you want to be a part of the newest technology? We're seeking an experienced Systems Engineer to spearhead the V-model integration for the next-generation die bonding machine platform. Drive innovation from module development through to a complete working prototype in a high-tech, high-volume environment.

If you're ready to make a significant impact, we invite you to apply!