Layout Engineer-duplicate
About this role
Join a Leader in Semiconductor Manufacturing!
The organization is revolutionizing the assembly and testing of 250 million semiconductors daily. Do you want to be a part of the newest technology? We're seeking an experienced Systems Engineer to spearhead the V-model integration for the next-generation die bonding machine platform. Drive innovation from module development through to a complete working prototype in a high-tech, high-volume environment.
If you're ready to make a significant impact, we invite you to apply!
- Drive the integration part of the V-model from module manufacturing, assembly, and verification to a fully integrated prototype of a new die-bonding machine platform;
- Translate system requirements and architecture into a practical integration approach, including build sequencing, interface alignment, and testing;
- Safeguard interfaces across mechanics, electronics, software, and process, and resolve issues early in close cooperation with architects, discipline engineers, and module owners;
- Coordinate with development partners and subcontractors on deliverables, interface definitions, planning, and technical issue resolution;
- Provide hands-on integration support on and around the prototypes, spending significant time at the machine to investigate issues, support build and test activities, and drive practical technical solutions;
- Support integration, verification, and validation by managing dependencies, risks, gaps, and technical maturity.
Requirements
- You are a systems engineer with technical depth, structure, and pragmatism. You know how to align people, interfaces, and technical decisions to realize complex systems under time pressure;
- A master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Physics, or a related field;
- Several years of experience in system integration, systems engineering, prototype realization, or multidisciplinary equipment development;
- Strong understanding of interfaces, technical dependencies, verification logic, and engineering change impact;
- Experience working with suppliers, development partners, or subcontractors;
- Strong analytical skills, clear communication, and a proactive mindset.
Salary
- Salary between € 4.000,00 - € 5.500,00 depending on education and work experience
What's next? We will inform you within four working days whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.