System Install Owner fluent in English
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The department is responsible for the production of DUV machines. The complete production process from build until install takes place within this sector. The department TF Install Operations is a part of the TF Factory and is responsible for the installation of these advanced systems in accordance with strict quality norms and customer needs. You will coordinate the installation of all types DUV lithographic systems in a continuously changing market, on time with quality exceeding customers’ expectation. Your tasks:
- Prepare the installation in Veldhoven and be up to date about latest developments, chase quality issues in our factory and prepare the transfer of the system to the field;
- Oversee progress of install on site | focus on cycle time, budget and assuring quality;
- Report on & drive progress of the installation;
- Develop and adjust daily plans | anticipate on progress and issues encountered, plan and prioritize;
- Ensure proper shift transfer | actual status, progress, escalation;
- Manage technical support | ensure clear description of the problems for 2nd/3rd line support, challenge action plans and choices received from support parties;
- Manage escalations on site | represent the factory at the customer site and local office;
- Identify and address resource/help requests;
- Communicate with different stakeholders inside and outside your own department;
- Work independently with limited/no support from Veldhoven;
- Act as the linking pin between the site and Veldhoven
- Continuous improvement | follow up on quality issues occurred during installation when back in Veldhoven
What do we offer you
A fulltime opportunity at an innovative company. Excellent labour conditions plus the chance to participate in groundbraking technology. In this challenging position you will be expected to work independently at local offices and customer sites mainly in day shift pattern, overseeing shift engineers working in various shift patterns (Harmonica B + 7x24) and to travel up to 50% of the time.
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Job Requirements
Bachelor or Master degree in electronics or mechanics complimented with 4 years of relevant work experience.
- Project Management
- Escalation management;
- Progress reporting
- Dealing with customers;
- Field operations;
- International organization;
- Process improvement projects;
- Good knowledge of the English language;
- Leading a Team of highly educated Install-engineers (in shifts);
- Use MS Project and MS Office (Excel, Powerpoint).
- Personal skills:
- Excellent stakeholder management skills;
- Empathic, process oriented relationship builder;
- Excellent communication skills in English(verbal as well as written);
- Excels under pressure;
- Customer focused;
- Goal orientated;
- Team player
About the company
International renowned and rapidly growing technology company.