System Install Owner fluent in English

What exactly are you going to do

The department is responsible for the production of DUV machines. The complete production process from build until install takes place within this sector. The department TF Install Operations is a part of the TF Factory and is responsible for the installation of these advanced systems in accordance with strict quality norms and customer needs. You will coordinate the installation of all types DUV lithographic systems in a continuously changing market, on time with quality exceeding customers’ expectation. Your tasks: