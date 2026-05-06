International Field Service Engineer | English | Utrecht Area

International Field Service Engineer | English | Utrecht Area

Posted on May 6, 2026
Utrecht
English
Posted on May 6, 2026

About this role

Our client is a global leader in the design and production of advanced R&D process equipment for the food industry. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, they provide tailored solutions to clients worldwide. To support their growing international operations, they are seeking a skilled and motivated International Test Engineer to join their Service team in the Utrecht region.



Key Responsibilities


As a Field Service Engineer, you play a key role in supporting our international customers. Your responsibilities include installing, commissioning, training, troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and remote support for our process equipment.


After testing, customers are invited to the factory in the Netherlands for a Factory Acceptance Test (FAT). You will support the FAT either remotely or onsite. Once the FAT is completed, you proceed with commissioning, SAT, and training on location. From that point onward, the Service Department handles further customer support.


When issues cannot be solved remotely, you visit the customer to resolve them onsite. You also provide daily technical support by answering incoming service questions.


Travel typically last a few days to a maximum of two weeks, and you will travel up to 50% of your working time-enough to enjoy being on the road while still spending your weekends at home.




  • Diploma in Electrical Engineering Technology or equivalent.

  • Willingness to travel internationally 25-50% of the time.

  • Experience with PLC controls.

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Proactive problem-solver with a focus on improvement.

  • Able to work independently and take initiative.

  • Organized, structured, and stress-resistant.

  • Excellent command of English.

  • Strong ability to read electrical diagrams and flow schematics.

  • Minimum of 3 years relevant technical experience.


What's in it for you



  • One-year contract and if both parties are satisfied, a permanent contract will follow.

  • Competitive salary.

  • 25 vacation days + an additional 13 ADV days (based on 40 hours).

  • Pension scheme and travel reimbursement.

  • Join a market leader in a dynamic and international work environment.

  • Work with cutting-edge technology in the food processing sector.

  • A training plan, with many opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Mechanical Engineer | Dutch | Utrecht Area
Software Engineer | Dutch | Utrecht Area
International Test Engineer | English | Utrecht area
Real Estate/Facilities Quality & Compliance Engineer (ESA)
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Starting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge PartnersStarting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge Partners
Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this yearLow-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year
Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.