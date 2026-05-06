International Field Service Engineer | English | Utrecht Area

Our client is a global leader in the design and production of advanced R&D process equipment for the food industry. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, they provide tailored solutions to clients worldwide. To support their growing international operations, they are seeking a skilled and motivated International Test Engineer to join their Service team in the Utrecht region.



Key Responsibilities

As a Field Service Engineer, you play a key role in supporting our international customers. Your responsibilities include installing, commissioning, training, troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and remote support for our process equipment.



After testing, customers are invited to the factory in the Netherlands for a Factory Acceptance Test (FAT). You will support the FAT either remotely or onsite. Once the FAT is completed, you proceed with commissioning, SAT, and training on location. From that point onward, the Service Department handles further customer support.

When issues cannot be solved remotely, you visit the customer to resolve them onsite. You also provide daily technical support by answering incoming service questions.

Travel typically last a few days to a maximum of two weeks, and you will travel up to 50% of your working time-enough to enjoy being on the road while still spending your weekends at home.



Diploma in Electrical Engineering Technology or equivalent.



Willingness to travel internationally 25-50% of the time.



Experience with PLC controls.



Strong interpersonal and communication skills.



Proactive problem-solver with a focus on improvement.



Able to work independently and take initiative.



Organized, structured, and stress-resistant.



Excellent command of English.



Strong ability to read electrical diagrams and flow schematics.



Minimum of 3 years relevant technical experience.



What's in it for you