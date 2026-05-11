Software Engineer | English | Utrecht Area

Our client is a global leader in the design and production of advanced R&D process equipment for the food industry. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, they provide tailored solutions to clients worldwide. To support their growing international operations, they are seeking a skilled and motivated Automation Engineer to join their Service team in the Utrecht region.

As a Software Engineer, you will be right at the heart of our technology - you are the one who translates ideas into working solutions. You design, program, and test the software that brings our equipment to life. In doing so, you work closely with fellow engineers and other departments. Together, you determine the smartest approach and take our products to the next level.

We are looking for someone who is curious, willing to take responsibility, and energized by working in a team where enjoyment, ownership, and trust are central values.



Responsible for the timely delivery of PLC and HMI software.



Develop software programs in PLC and HMI based on functional specifications, P&IDs, electrical schematics, and I/O lists.



Actively involved in defining functional specifications.



Responsible for testing and debugging software.



Ensuring clear documentation whenever important software-related information arises.



Contributing to the maintenance and updating of base software.



Developing supporting tools.



Collaborating with various departments and providing support where possible with your technical and subject-matter expertise.



Creating user manuals for the software and ensuring they remain up to date.



Staying up to date with innovations and developments in software and automation, so you can apply them effectively in your role.





Bachelor's level of working and thinking (HBO level).



Proficiency in English , both spoken and written form.



Knowledge and experience with Mitsubishi GX Works or Siemens TIA Portal.



Experience with Weintek EasyBuilder Pro.



Preferably based in Central Netherlands.



Experience in the food industry is a plus.



What's in it for You