Freelance Technical Service Engineer
About this role
Are you a skilled Freelance Maintenance Technician looking to make a significant impact? The Benelux's leading online retailer is building a brand-new Technical Service department. Dedicated technicians to ensure peak performance across Nieuwegein and Waalwijk locations.
This is your chance to be at the forefront of operational excellence, resolving issues, conducting vital inspections, and managing spare parts. You'll be the crucial link between the technical aspect of the bsuiness. I am looking for candidates who are flexible, adaptable, and ideally live between Nieuwegein and Waalwijk. Ready for a new adventure? Apply now!
Your main tasks:
- You are in constant contact with the client regarding system performance and ensure that systems are functioning and continue to function properly;
- You carry out mechanical and electrical inspections. In consultation with the client and the MHS contract manager, you perform scheduled maintenance at agreed times, either independently or with a colleague;
- You are present during the client’s operations and intervene when malfunctions occur. You identify the root cause and resolve issues. You also support and train the client in the proper use of the system;
- Together with your colleagues, you ensure that spare parts inventory is up to date and coordinate new deliveries. You also contribute to optimizing work processes and tasks, helping to improve operations and prevent deviations;
- You are a true technical specialist with strong analytical skills;
- You are service-oriented and solution-driven;
- You have good communication skills and are proficient in English (spoken and written);
- You are good at coordinating and organizing work.
- You can handle stress well and work both independently and as part of a team.
Requirements
To be successful in this role, we ask the following from you:
- At least a completed MBO (vocational) degree in Electronics, Mechatronics, or Mechanical Engineering;
- At least 1–2 years of experience in a service-oriented, technical, and/or logistics organization;
- Knowledge of and experience with PLC control systems is a plus;
- Familiar with safety requirements in a production environment (VCA certification);
- You have a valid driver’s license (Category B);
- Experience using Microsoft Office.
Salary
To fill this vacancy, we are open to a ZZP/Freelancer. If the role fits into what you are looking for, kindly send us your resume with your rate.
Rather have a temporary contract? Let us know.
What next? We will let you know within four working days whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or live. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.