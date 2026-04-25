Head of Engineering - English

Our client is a fast-growing, technology-driven company operating in the AI communication space, helping businesses streamline customer interactions through intelligent, real-time messaging solutions.

They are now looking for a hands-on Head of Engineering to lead their existing engineering team and scale it significantly over the next 12 months - owning architecture, delivery, and technical culture end-to-end.

Job Profile for Head of Engineering

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Shape the engineering roadmap in partnership with the leadership team, with a focus on embedding AI into the product and development processes

Drive AI-first engineering execution by advancing intelligent automation for users and promoting internal AI tooling

Ensure carrier-grade voice and SMS infrastructure with high reliability, scalability, and low latency

Lead team growth by hiring strong engineers, setting quality standards, coaching individuals, and strengthening culture

Contribute hands-on to engineering (~70% initially) through architecture, code reviews, and solving complex technical challenges

Own delivery cadence, priorities, and accountability within engineering

Collaborate with leadership on engineering priorities, delivery planning, and technical trade-offs

Candidate Profile for Head of Engineering

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

5+ years of software engineering experience, including 2+ years leading teams and scaling small teams with a strong hiring track record

Experience in defining and executing technical roadmaps, building engineering culture, and collaborating cross-functionally with product, sales, and leadership

Hands-on backend development experience (Java/Spring Boot preferred or similar) with strong knowledge of distributed systems, microservices, high-availability, and cloud-native architectures (GCP/AWS/Azure)

Experience with event-driven systems and practical use of AI tools, including building AI-powered features with a focus on quality and security

Strong communication skills with the ability to translate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

Player-coach mindset with continued hands-on involvement in coding

Experience in telecom/voice/SMS systems, AI-powered SaaS products, performance marketing or sales tech, Kubernetes and containerisation at scale, SQL/NoSQL databases, and performance optimisation/debugging would be a plus

Location in Finland or nearby time zones is a plus

What Our Client Offers