Head of Engineering - English
Posted on April 25, 2026
Tilburg
40
Posted on April 25, 2026
About this role
Our client is a fast-growing, technology-driven company operating in the AI communication space, helping businesses streamline customer interactions through intelligent, real-time messaging solutions.
They are now looking for a hands-on Head of Engineering to lead their existing engineering team and scale it significantly over the next 12 months - owning architecture, delivery, and technical culture end-to-end.
Job Profile for Head of Engineering
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Shape the engineering roadmap in partnership with the leadership team, with a focus on embedding AI into the product and development processes
- Drive AI-first engineering execution by advancing intelligent automation for users and promoting internal AI tooling
- Ensure carrier-grade voice and SMS infrastructure with high reliability, scalability, and low latency
- Lead team growth by hiring strong engineers, setting quality standards, coaching individuals, and strengthening culture
- Contribute hands-on to engineering (~70% initially) through architecture, code reviews, and solving complex technical challenges
- Own delivery cadence, priorities, and accountability within engineering
- Collaborate with leadership on engineering priorities, delivery planning, and technical trade-offs
Candidate Profile for Head of Engineering
Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- 5+ years of software engineering experience, including 2+ years leading teams and scaling small teams with a strong hiring track record
- Experience in defining and executing technical roadmaps, building engineering culture, and collaborating cross-functionally with product, sales, and leadership
- Hands-on backend development experience (Java/Spring Boot preferred or similar) with strong knowledge of distributed systems, microservices, high-availability, and cloud-native architectures (GCP/AWS/Azure)
- Experience with event-driven systems and practical use of AI tools, including building AI-powered features with a focus on quality and security
- Strong communication skills with the ability to translate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
- Player-coach mindset with continued hands-on involvement in coding
- Experience in telecom/voice/SMS systems, AI-powered SaaS products, performance marketing or sales tech, Kubernetes and containerisation at scale, SQL/NoSQL databases, and performance optimisation/debugging would be a plus
- Location in Finland or nearby time zones is a plus
What Our Client Offers
- Opportunity to work in a fast-growing AI company with a global footprint and a high-impact product used by businesses worldwide
- Competitive compensation aligned with your experience and location
- Remote setup with a globally distributed team, operating across multiple continents
- Flexible working hours focused on outcomes
- Clear growth path to VP of Engineering as the company scales
- Exposure to a fast-scaling AI product used by thousands of businesses globally
- Opportunity to work closely with founders and senior leadership
- Real ownership and impact in a high-growth environment
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