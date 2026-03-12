What exactly are you going to do As an Assembly Employee Cleanroom, you will play an important role in ensuring the production of high-quality metal hoses used in advanced machinery like MRI devices, satellites, and equipment in the oil and gas industry. You will work in a cleanroom environment, following strict hygiene protocols while assembling and testing products to meet technical specifications. This role offers the opportunity to develop technical skills and contribute to the production of innovative, high-tech products. What You Will Do: assemble: attach couplings to metal hoses with precision and care

inspect: check products against technical drawings to ensure they meet specifications (training provided)

clean: maintain and sanitize the metal hoses to meet quality standards

test: perform quality checks, including leak tests and pressure resistance evaluations

package: prepare products for shipment, ensuring they are ready for delivery

What do we offer you Joining our team as a Assembly Employee Cleanroom means working on high-tech products in a collaborative and supportive environment. We are committed to your growth and well-being, offering benefits that truly make a difference. Monthly salary: €3,170 - €3,200 gross.

Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.

Full-time role, 38 hours per week, in a 2-shift system.

Reimbursement of €0.23 per km for travel costs.

Opportunity to earn bonuses based on financial results.

Access to training and development programs.

Early weekend every Friday with paid breaks.

Job Requirements We are looking for a detail-oriented and adaptable team player with a passion for technology to join our cleanroom assembly team as a Assembly Employee Cleanroom. Affinity with technology and technical processes.

Willingness to work in a 2-shift system.

Strong attention to detail and precision in tasks.

Flexibility to adapt in a dynamic environment.

Proficiency in Dutch or English language.

About the company Located in Tilburg, our company specializes in the development and production of high-quality metal and plastic hose systems, ensuring the seamless flow of gases and liquids in advanced machinery. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, we proudly serve industries such as aerospace and oil and gas. Our informal work environment thrives on collaboration, short communication lines, and a good sense of humor. We invest in your growth through training opportunities and offer a supportive atmosphere where continuous improvement is key to achieving our ambitious goals together. Are you ready to join as a Assembly Employee Cleanroom in a team that values your skills and fosters your development?