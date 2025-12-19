Assembly Operator (2-Shift)
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
In this role teamwork truly matters! You’ll part of a close‑knit team working in an exceptionally clean, organized environment on products of the highest quality. And here’s the best part: Fridays are short days just 6 hours with fully paid breaks so you start your weekend early! Combine that with a competitive salary, fixed shifts, and plenty of opportunities to grow, and you’ve got a job that’s hard to beat.
Your Role as Assembly Operator (2-Shift)
As an Assembly Operator, you’ll play a key role in producing precision components used in cutting‑edge industries like automotive, medical technology, satellites, and robotics. You’ll work in a modern, clean environment where accuracy and quality are essential—but there’s always room for a friendly chat or a laugh with your colleagues.
What You’ll Do
- Perform technical tasks such as welding, assembling, testing, cutting, and fitting components.
- Read and interpret technical drawings to assemble and test parts accurately.
- Carry out orbital welding and assemble high‑quality piping systems.
- Contribute to process improvements by suggesting smarter, more efficient ways of working.
- Expand your skills by learning multiple workstations and taking on more responsibility over time.
Working Hours
- Shift 1: 06:00 – 15:00
- Shift 2: 14:45 – 23:45
- Friday Shift 1: 06:00 – 12:00 (paid breaks)
- Friday Shift 2: 12:00 – 18:00 (paid breaks)
Fluency in Dutch is not required if your English is enough! You must, however, be living in the Netherlands.
Ready to join a team where quality, growth, and work‑life balance come together?
Apply now and start building a career you’ll be proud of!
What do we offer you
We believe in creating an environment where you can thrive professionally and personally. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:
- Salary: €3.073,15 gross per month.
- Contract: 6-month temporary contract with potential for permanent.
- Workweek: 38 hours with fixed 2‑shift schedules.
- Development: Specialized training and personal growth programs.
- Career growth: Pathway to becoming an All‑round Operator.
- Work‑life balance: Early weekends; Friday breaks are paid.
Job Requirements
We are seeking a detail‑oriented Assembly Operator with a technical background and a proactive mindset to join our innovative team in Tilburg.
- MBO level 1–2 diploma in a technical field
- 2+ years of manufacturing/production experience
- Proficient in reading technical drawings and production orders
- Safety‑conscious and open to additional training
- Flexible to work in a 2‑shift system
About the company
Located in Tilburg, our company is a fast‑growing, innovative organization specializing in high‑quality arterial systems. With a strong focus on quality, collaboration, and continuous improvement, we are dedicated to creating products that make a global impact.
What sets us apart is our commitment to employee growth and well‑being. From specialized training programs to a clean and organized workspace, we ensure a supportive environment where you can thrive. Our informal culture, short communication lines, and emphasis on teamwork make every day engaging and rewarding.
Are you ready to join a team where your skills and ideas truly matter?