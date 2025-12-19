What exactly are you going to do

In this role teamwork truly matters! You’ll part of a close‑knit team working in an exceptionally clean, organized environment on products of the highest quality. And here’s the best part: Fridays are short days just 6 hours with fully paid breaks so you start your weekend early! Combine that with a competitive salary, fixed shifts, and plenty of opportunities to grow, and you’ve got a job that’s hard to beat.

Your Role as Assembly Operator (2-Shift)

As an Assembly Operator, you’ll play a key role in producing precision components used in cutting‑edge industries like automotive, medical technology, satellites, and robotics. You’ll work in a modern, clean environment where accuracy and quality are essential—but there’s always room for a friendly chat or a laugh with your colleagues.

What You’ll Do

Perform technical tasks such as welding, assembling, testing, cutting, and fitting components.

Read and interpret technical drawings to assemble and test parts accurately.

Carry out orbital welding and assemble high‑quality piping systems.

Contribute to process improvements by suggesting smarter, more efficient ways of working.

Expand your skills by learning multiple workstations and taking on more responsibility over time.

Working Hours

Shift 1: 06:00 – 15:00

Shift 2: 14:45 – 23:45

Friday Shift 1: 06:00 – 12:00 (paid breaks)

Friday Shift 2: 12:00 – 18:00 (paid breaks)

Fluency in Dutch is not required if your English is enough! You must, however, be living in the Netherlands.

Ready to join a team where quality, growth, and work‑life balance come together?

Apply now and start building a career you’ll be proud of!